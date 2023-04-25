TiE Mumbai organizes a think tank event with Amitabh Kant where Unicorns will deliberate on corporate governance in the startup space

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI/TP): As Indian unicorns and startups are beginning to mark their presence in the world, corporate governance remains a critical imperative. Keeping this in mind, TiE Mumbai along with Nishith Desai Associates and the Indian presidency of the G-20 2023 is organizing an exclusive think tank event in Imaginarium Aligunjan, Alibaug on Saturday, April 29, 2023 (9.15 a.m. to 5 p.m. IST). This event is also supported by Startup20. Over 30 unicorns and top venture capital funds are expected to gather for this private enclave.

This event will be conducted under the guidance of Amitabh Kant, Government of India- G-20 Sherpa and International lawyer Nishith Desai, Founder, Nishith Desai Associates & Board Member TiE Mumbai. This conference will be aimed at improving India's corporate governance brand and create new benchmarks not only for India but also for G20 nations.

Nishith Desai, Founder, Nishith Desai Associates and Board Member- TiE Mumbai said, "Good Governance is a critical issue for Startups. This think tank will have Unicorns, soonicorns, investors and experts deliberating upon benchmarks and standards that India Startups should set and adhere to in order to succeed. Good Governance leads to trust, which is the hallmark of any good business. Indian startups and new age Tech businesses are globally renowned for their products and services; hence it is imperative that we position ourselves as a stickler for High Standards of Corporate Governance as we strive to build a global brand."

Amitabh Kant will be addressing the gathering on shaping the standards of corporate governance for India Inc. to go global and set benchmarks for other members of G-20 group. Chintan Vaishnav, Chairman- startup20-engagement-group">Startup20 Engagement Group under G20 and Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, AVSM, NM would also be sharing their views and experiences on Inculcating culture of creativity and discipline in Corporate Governance. Vivek Pandit, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Co will be joining them and will speak on the New Bar for Governance in Private Markets. This will be followed by a square table discussion where leaders would express their views, ideas and experience on how to position Indian unicorns as a well governed corporate community.

To register for the event please click here https://nishithdesai.in/29April2023/Registration.aspx



The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE : mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

9967040369

jacquelinepatel@yahoo.com

This story has been provided by Techpro Ventures. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TP)

