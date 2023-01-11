TIGER 24 Wins Yellow Rose Award At The Jaipur International Film Festival

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/ATK): The Jaipur International Film Festival presented awards to the winners at the 15th edition of the festival at Maharana Pratap Auditorium. The festival is currently in progress till January 10, 2023. Warren Pereira's "Tiger 24" took home the Yellow Rose award in the Documentary Feature Category.



In "Tiger 24" when a wild tiger kills men who enter his territory he is declared a man-eater and locked up in a zoo. This galvanizes massive social uproar and activists take their cause to the streets, online, on billboards and all the way to India's highest courts including the Jaipur High Court.



"I am very pleased to receive an award from The Jaipur International Film Festival for TIGER 24 because a major part of TIGER 24's story occurs in Jaipur and with the involvement of local government officials, conservationists and activists." - Warren Pereira, Director TIGER 24.

TIGER 24's previous awards include the Panda Award at the 2022 Wildscreen Festival in the UK and Best Documentary at the 2022 Burbank International Film Festival in the USA.

