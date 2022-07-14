Tilohri - An Indian fashion label creating contemporary western silhouettes with Indian fabrics and natural dyes and in all sizes

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI/PNN): The size-inclusive clothing has always been an overlooked segment in the Indian fashion industry. However, the scenario is slowly changing over the past few years, thanks to some new-age minds and innovative fashion brands. Tilohri is one such sustainable and size-inclusive fashion label that is on a mission to change the Indian fashion industry through its motto of 'togetherness.' In other words, it promotes size-inclusive and sustainable western dresses made with Indian fabrics, bringing together the best of both worlds.

Tilohri is the brainchild of two passionate individuals, Nidhi Arora and Neharika Sethi, who joined their hands to promote sustainable, functional, and inclusive fashion through their offerings. While Nidhi is responsible for designing, Neharika takes care of the sales and marketing aspects of the brand. Leveraging the power of creativity and fusion, the brand designs exclusive and one-of-its-kind pieces. The brand specializes in trendy western dresses and coord sets made with Indian fabrics. Tilohri believes in making their clothes contemporary yet comfortable, breezy silhouettes and natural dyes. What adds to the comfort of their clothes is the use of natural dyes and ingredients like indigo leaves, pomegranate peel, rust, etc., making their fabrics feel like the second skin.

While bringing the local artisans and their crafts closer to a broader customer base, Tilohri also focuses on converting those crafts into something unique. In other words, it utilizes creativity and fusion to take traditional art forms like Madhubani, Ajrakh, Dabu, Handloom, Bhujodi, Kalamkari, Phool Patti, Pichwai, Applique, etc. to the next level without compromising the originality and authenticity of the traditional fabrics. Tilohri's love for creativity, fusion, detailing, and colors enable the brand to stand out in the competitive Indian apparel market. Moreover, all the Tilohri clothes are made by keeping their functionality, sustainability, inclusivity, and affordability in mind.

Talking about the brand, Tilohri Co-founder Nidhi Arora shares, "Laying the foundation of a clothing brand like Tilohri was never easy. It involves extensive market study, thorough research, a deeper understanding of supply chain and logistics, and a sheer amount of hard work. But, the challenges do not end there. Working with natural dyes is a big challenge as the entire process becomes nature-dependent, complex, and exposed to high risk. However, we, at Tilohri, are dedicated to mastering all challenges to gift our customers some of the most eye-catching, functional, sustainable, and stylish clothes."



"We believe Indian customers do not need to go to the international brands for trendy and comfortable clothes. Tilohri combines the best of the Eastern and Western fashion worlds to offer our customers some exclusive pieces. Moreover, Tilohri is an All Size Store uplifting a sustainable lifestyle where we prioritize the customers' comfort above anything else. Some of our clients with extremely sensitive skin prefer Tilohri clothes above anything else because of the comfort our clothes provide," adds Neharika.

Tilohri aces the art of designing contemporary western dresses with Indian fabrics. On top of that, the brand preaches a sustainable lifestyle and size-inclusivity, breaking all the stereotypes. In addition, all their clothes are 100 per cent customizable, and the brand does not charge anything for the customization.

At Tilohri, the goal is to add value to people's lives and society. With this goal, the brand uplifts the culture of eco-friendly packaging, reducing plastic waste. Moreover, they upcycle the remaining fabrics into products like scrunchies, masks, rakhis, and seed paper notes. They also have tie-ups with NGOs and train women to become independent to contribute their bit to society.

For more details, visit their website: https://tilohri.com/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

