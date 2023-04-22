Tim Cook, Sunil Mittal reaffirm commitment to work closely in India, Africa

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has met Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal for an hour-long meeting and they reaffirmed their commitment to work closely in the Indian and African markets, according to a tweet posted by Airtel.

The meeting took place on Friday. Before this, the CEO of the tech giant had earlier met Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani as well as Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai on Monday. Tim Cook's visit concluded on Friday.

"Tim Cook and Sunil Bharti Mittal had an hour-long meeting this morning. While expressing their satisfaction on the ongoing long relationship that Apple and Airtel have had, reaffirmed their commitment to work more closely in the Indian and African market," Airtel said in a tweet.



During his visit, Tim Cook inaugurated BKC Apple on Tuesday which was in the Bandra Kurla Complex of Mumbai and Apple Saket, which was in the Select Citywalk in New Delhi, on Thursday.

The store in Delhi will have a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. Apple said the store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

"We are thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail.

The first-ever brick-and-mortar retail outlets in India have marked a significant expansion of the US tech giant in the country, offering their personalised services and experiences to customers.

In both of the Apple stores' inaugurations, it saw a huge response from tech fans. (ANI)

