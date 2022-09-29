Time for FD Investors to Rejoice, Bajaj Finance Offers Higher FD Rates up to 7.75 per cent p.a.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of the many ways to prioritise your financial security is investing. You should invest your money to fend off inflation, increase wealth, or pay for future expenses. It is essential to have a balanced mix of high-yield, riskier investments and moderate-risk, low-yield securities while building your portfolio. Doing this allows you to make money regularly, even when the economy is bad. The best issuers offer competitive FD rates and prudent investing. This can quickly increase your cash; fixed deposits make sense as a low-risk choice.

Bajaj Finance FD rates

For deposits of 36 to 60 months, Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing division of Bajaj Finserv, offers higher interest rates. Senior citizens are eligible for up to 0.25 per cent higher FD rates, which translate to 44 months of 7.75 per cent p.a. assured returns.

The table that follows shows the returns on a Rs. 5 lakh investments made by a person under the age of 60 for various time periods.



Choose longer tenure for higher returns

Longer investment terms allow you to take advantage of higher FD rates, which results in more significant returns. For instance, if you compared a 22-month FD to a 33-month FD, the returns on the latter would be more effective. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers high FD rates, with a flexible term of 12 to 60 months. You can maximise your returns while staying secure.

Given below is a table with different FD rates for an investment of Rs. 5 lakh in a Bajaj Finance FD as a senior citizen:





Results calculated using the Bajaj Finance FD Calculator

Highest credit rating

To lower risk and ensure the protection of your assets when making an investment, selecting a reliable and trustworthy instrument is essential. An FD is a safer investment because changes in the market do not impact it. Additionally, rating organisations like CRISIL and ICRA assign ratings to the investment products of different financial institutions. An instrument with a high rating is safe, and you may invest without worry, knowing that you will get your interest profits and initial investment back on time and without fail. The Bajaj Finance FD's highest safety and credibility ratings of (ICRA)AAA(Stable) and CRISIL AAA/STABLE ensure the security of your invested money.

Calculate your returns before investing

With a fixed-income instrument like the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit Calculator, investors may predict their profits precisely. Utilising an online FD calculator is the first step in calculating FD returns. Your next choice should be senior citizen or Customer under 60. After that, type in the investment amount and tenure (or use the slider). When you enter these details, the calculator determines the appropriate FD rate, and displays the interest earned and the maturity amount.

Emergency corpus with no collateral

If you have used up all of your funds during an emergency, making a lump sum investment in the long term may result in you running out of money. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit aids you in avoiding this, even if it can generally imply losing your money. Instead, you can obtain a loan at low-interest rates secured by the value of your FD. While you can attend to emergencies, it can make sure that your wealth keeps increasing.

You can benefit from the FD calculator and a 100 per cent digital process in addition to the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit advantages to maximise convenience. With the help of the FD calculator and online application, you may make informed investment decisions and acquire a precise estimate of your returns. Create a safe and secure investment online in a few steps to increase your wealth.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv Group, is one of the most diversified NBFC in the Indian market, catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes consumer Durable loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

To know more, please visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

