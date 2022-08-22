Time for Indian SaaS startups to go global

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): With increasing digitization and automation across the world, the relevance of cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) firms and digital apps is on the rise. According to data from research platform Venture Intelligence, SaaS companies raised $2 billion across 93 deals in the first quarter of 2022.

To assist early-stage SaaS startups to tap into this growth opportunity, Prime Venture Partners and Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL) are collaborating to host the third installation of 'SaaS Central' program. The two-week hybrid program is designed to support the startups in India that are building for the global market and assist to accelerate their growth journey by focusing on SaaS architecture, product management, go-to-market and industry connect.

"Many hyper-growth SaaS startups in India are developing products to scale globally from the start. With the majority of India's SaaS unicorns building on AWS, we have deep experience in supporting our customers to launch and grow innovative software products and go global in minutes on our secure, extensive, and reliable cloud infrastructure. We understand the needs of Indian SaaS startups at all stages of their growth, and through a combination of the broadest and deepest set of cloud products and services and a commitment to help nurture SaaS startups as they navigate critical business milestones, we are well positioned to support them on their journey. We're delighted to kick off the third annual installation of the SaaS Central program to help support, guide, and grow the next cohort of India's innovative SaaS startups," shares Amitabh Nagpal, Head of Startup Ecosystem, India, AISPL.

The hybrid program will include virtual sessions as well as offline workshops with SaaS experts, industry leaders, and mentors in the startup ecosystem, providing cohorts networking opportunities and workshops that can help to accelerate their growth journey.

The speaker line-up has been designed to maximize strategic insights and solution takeaways for the participants.

Here are the prominent speakers at the SaaS Central program this year:

- Pallav Nadhani, Founder and CEO, FusionCharts

- Amitabh Nagpal, Head of Startup Ecosystem India, AISPL

- Shripati Acharya, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners

- Amit Somani, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners

- Akshay Patel, Principal SaaS Business Lead, AWS SaaS Factory



- Sanjay Swamy, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners

- Abhishek Goyal, Co-Founder, Tracxn

- Gaurav Ranjan, Vice President, Prime Venture Partners

- Dheeraj Pandey, Co-founder and CEO, Nutanix, Inc.

- Vijay Rayapati, Founder and CEO, Minjar Cloud Solutions Pvt Ltd

- Venkatramana Ameth Achar, Solutions Architect, AISPL

- Anand Subbaraj, Chief Executive Officer at Zuper

"SaaS from India has become a mainstream global phenomenon in the last few years. Hundreds of startups have established playbooks, and Prime has been fortunate to partner with several of them. For the last three years, the SaaS Central program has shared its learnings with startups on all aspects of building a great global SaaS Company. This two-week intensive program covers topics such as Customer Discovery, Global GTM, Product, Pricing, Finance and more. The mentors include hands-on founders, functional experts and active SaaS investors," says Amit Somani, Managing Partner, Prime VP.

To cater to the distinct needs of early-stage startups, they can receive direct access to technical and business content, best practices from solution architects, and SaaS experts. Startups can look forward to focused sessions by SaaS founders on company-specific use cases, discussions by Prime's Investment team to understand what VCs look for when investing in SaaS, interactions with some of the best startups on the same trajectory, and a lot more.

To know more about SaaS Central 2022, click here.

<<Link - https://events22-23.yourstory.com/aws-saas-central>>

Prime Venture Partners is a Bengaluru-based early-stage VC fund led by serial entrepreneurs Sanjay Swamy, Shripati Acharya and Amit Somani. The fund is focussed on identifying, mentoring and helping build category-creating companies that are attracting large markets and using technology in disruptive ways. Prime is addressing a much-needed gap in the Indian startup ecosystem by bringing a combination of first-hand entrepreneurial experience, operating expertise and meaningful capital. Prime Venture Partners' portfolio includes innovative startups such as MyGate, Freo, Happay, Zuper, NiYO, KredX, Sunstone among others.

