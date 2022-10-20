Times Achiever 2022: See the full list of winners and honourees by category

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/PNN): The much-awaited event of the year, 'The Times Achiever 2022 Event organized by Times Group, finally took place on 10th October to celebrate the very best of individuals who have significantly shaped society through their extensive careers but have also been transformative leaders who constantly inspire people at large by setting a true standard of excellence.

The starry night was held at Novotel Hotel, Juhu, in Mumbai, in the presence of many distinguished personalities representing multiple lines of business and professions. The big event was graced by top names from the film fraternity, such as Anees Bazmee, the much-admired Director of Kartik Aryan's blockbuster Bhulbhulaya 2, and stunning Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi Marketed by Times Applaud.

The prestigious event honoured 27 eminent persons representing different lifeworks such as Healthcare, Education, Start-Ups, Real Estate, Designs, Fashion, Social work, and much more.

Here is the list of all winners.

Mathew Koshy, who heads Life Blooms Hospital in Kerala, was felicitated for his outstanding Contribution to Obstetrics, Gynecology & Infertility. For Outstanding Contribution in Education, the first felicitation went to Rachna Monga of Sanskriti KMV School, Tanda Road, Jalandhar (PB.). The outstanding personality in education sector was bestowed to Dr Rajendra Singh (Chairman), Hindi Vidya Prachar Samiti. Sound healing Master Dr Anju Sharma from Happy Heart Foundation trust won big for being an Outstanding contribution in Alternate Medicine & Wellness. Naresh M Patel & Dr Seema A Singh, representing Avirat project solution LLP for showcasing their excellence in the field of Education.

Virjibhai Gada, heading 'Paaneri', was felicitated for his remarkable contribution to Sarees & Bridal Wear. Followed were Pruthvin Reddy M (Founder and Managing Director) and Nikhil Konkathi (Co-founder and Director) of ELMED Life Sciences Pvt Ltd for doing excellent in healthcare, especially with regard to Probiotics. For Outstanding Contribution to Mobility IT services, Sameer Lodha (Co-Founder and CEO) and Amol Raut (Co-Founder and CIO) of Techspian ltd were honoured.

Iman Zaidi was felicitated for being India's Iconic Bridal Makeup Artist. Dhruv Tuli was duly recognized for his Fintech startup- IM Stocks Trading Community, in 2022. BBRT International School under Ganga Vidya Shanti Educational Trust was recognized as an outstanding School in Maharashtra & Thane district.



Atin Agarwal, a dynamic leader of Jaipan Industries ltd, was bestowed in the category of outstanding Home and Kitchen Appliances. Adv. Appasaheb Desai from Vasantdada Patil Pratisthan, Mumbai got the felicitated for being an Outstanding Educationist. Renowned Philanthropist Dr Padmakar Nandekar, President of Universal Foundation (a Public Charitable Trust), was conferred the felicitated in the Social Welfare category. Nikhilesh Tiwari of SPAY TECHNOLOGY PVT LTD won the felicitated for his outstanding contribution in Fintech.

Dr Niraj Vora, Dr Vijay Shetty, Dr Ashit Shah, Dr Rakesh Nair, Dr Sanjay Londhe, and Dr Santosh Shetty, representatives of Robodocs were honoured for their contribution in Joint Replacement with Advanced Robotic Technology.

Pragya Goswami, who owns Krishn Abha Jewellers, was felicitated for being an Icon in Jewellery Designing, Life Coaching & Fashion Philanthropist. Dr Khalid Shaikh of Om Sai Aarogya Care Pvt Ltd for excelling in Healthcare Services. The felicitated for superb contribution to Renewable solar energy went to Goutham Jain- Viraj Energies and Developers. In The Field of Technology, e-ANGEL Mobile Secure representing DSR Electronics and Financial Services (P) Ltd, got the prize.

Mayank Singh from Decoding Dynamics won in the category of Outstanding Election Strategist, whereas Mukesh Hajela of NICT Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Got the felicitated in Social Enterprising. Netra Cooper, XLNC Academy International Pvt. Ltd., bagged the honour for exemplary contribution to society through Professional Skills Development.

Sonam Tuitions was an outstanding Coaching Institute For Mht Cet, Jee And Neet in Maharashtra. In Weekend Home Marketer & Developer category, Sagar Chheda & Tejal Joshi of Pool City, Meravilla, won the felicitated.

Last but not least, the felicitated for outstanding contributions in Real Estate went to two developers. One was Punit Agarwal of Nirvana Realty, and the other was Promoter Ajit Jain & Directors Akshay Kulkarni, Vaibhav Desai, and Hardik Jain of Mangal Buildhome Pvt. Ltd.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

