Times applaud 2022 edition of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Conclave and Awards

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI/PNN): An absolute event of the year, Atma Nirbhar Bharat Conclave & Awards 2022 concluded successfully in the National Capital. Times Applaud, the notable digital portal in India, organised the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Conclave & Awards 2022 at The Park, New Delhi.

The gala event witnessed Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, as the Chief Guest. The Central Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti awarded the people and institutions enriching the nation in the direction of self-reliance. He also forwarded them his best wishes for a bright future.

Many eminent Diplomats and ambassadors from numerous countries also graced the occasion including Dr Krishantha Pathiraja Chairman, Palmyrah Development Board, HDFC Bank, Government of Sri Lanka, K.L Ganju, Hony. Consul General Union of Comoros, Dr Mazin Al-Masoudi CDA-League of Arab States, Ung Sean, Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary Royal Embassy of Cambodia, Dr Anjay Kumar Mishra, Dean of Research, deputed Research Head- Project Management in Nepal.

The Atma Nirbhar Bharat Conclave & Awards is the most prestigious recognition awards program to honour some eminent individuals/ institutions/organisations who have not only achieved Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) by showcasing extraordinary skills in diverse sectors but also hold within them the potential to enable PM Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan that focuses on social development and nation-building. The event's official sponsors were Dr Nikhilesh Tiwari, the CEO and Founder of Spay technology Pvt. ltd. and RushikeshPatil, the Director of Patil Empire.

Here is the list of awardees who achieved the extraordinary and are today considered instrumental in bringing India to the front foot in the global arena.

BipinSule, the CEO of Vishwakarma Institutes & University Pune, was awarded the Eminent Education Strategist for his outstanding contribution to bringing innovative approaches to the new education system at affordable cost. The Innovation in Aviation Ecosystem award went to Vaibhav Varun, founder of Aviakul Private Limited. For showcasing Excellency in the Field of Proctology, an expert proctologist and reputed Ayurvedic doctor in the Thane region, Dr Vivek Lolage (M.D) of Kalasiddhi Anorectal Ozone Hospital, was honoured.

A highly qualified and Certified Special educator, Rajesh. E won big at the event for exhibiting Excellence in the Field of Disability Management and Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities.

Fazil Mohammad Bin Basheer, heading Aimfill International, accepted the organisational award for showcasing their Excellence in Skill Training.

Excellence in Private University in North East sector of our country was awarded to Dr Sunil Gautam and Asian International University.

For Outstanding Contribution to Astrology & Numerology, the first award went to an expert in numerology, astrology, palmistry, physiognomy, graphology, gemology, psychoanalysis, and Japanese Numerology, Dr Aaadietya Pandey's name was announced.

The next award in the same field went to expert astrologer Ajeet Joshi who is regarded as one of India's best astrologers.



The third award in the Astrology and Religious Services field went to SwamyRamanandaGuruji from Dhyana Yoga Foundation.

Karthik Ramalingam, representing the food & hospitality sector, earned the award in the category for outstanding Contributions in Quick Service Restaurant. Karthik Ramalingam, Founder of franchise brand Burger, 'Fried Kozhi', 'Joose Booster', 'Frozen & Fudge', 'And 'Leaf & Bean Ccafe'.

Vijay Adhav, Director, Safpro Industries Pvt. Ltd., was also awarded for his Outstanding Contribution to Food Industry.

The next set of awards was for India's most upbeat entrepreneurs. The first award went to Motivational speaker Sahil Kothari, Founder of Sahil Kothari Training & Consultancy, who accepted the award in the Influential Business Leader in Training & Services category. RajendraKamalakantChodankar bagged the award for being an outstanding Manufacturer of System Integrator-Electro Optics Products. He is the CEO and Chairman of RRP S4E Innovation Private Limited.

Sanjay Mahajan, the Director of Supreme HR Consultant Pvt Ltd, was recognised for his outstanding HR services skills. The name of Rahul Hariprakash Mishra from LK ProjectsPvt. Ltd was announced for Outstanding Contribution to Public infrastructure in India. The prize for Insurance Ambassador 2022 went to Dr MilindSampgaonkar, the Managing Director of Siddhi Associates.

Dr Geeta Bora, the Founder of the Spherule Foundation, was honoured for outstanding performance in social work. Another philanthropist, whose selfless social services have played a significant part in his personal and professional life, Ramkumar Pal, was also honoured.

The next category that attracted the most limelight was emerging startups.

The Emerging Startup 2022 award for Outstanding Contribution in Service Industry was given to Nitin Chawla, the founder of OneDios. The Most Promising Startup 2022 went to Ayn Technologies Pvt Ltd. The award was bestowed to its founder Ayn Gajendran.

Atin Shivam Garg and Chandni Garg have bestowed the prestigious award for showcasing Excellence in Startup for the Rehabilitation of Retired Sainiks. The duos are the Directors of BeSureSainik Canteen Pvt. Ltd. Manish Asawa, Founder & Director of Asawa Insulation Pvt Ltd, was honoured for his excellent Contribution to Green Energy HVAC Products. The award for Fastest Growing Brand in Nail Industry was bagged by Harish Acharya & Falguni Soni. They are the Directors of Zoya Nail Spa & Eyelashes.

Gaurav Gupta, Charter President of Lions Club, Delhi Veg. and Founder & President Of GTTCI, was also awarded. The award for showing outstanding Contribution to Health Sector went to Dr S Kumar, Founder of Appropriate Diet Therapy Centre. Nilesh Naresh Patil was acknowledged for his training services in the financial sector. He was awarded for his Live Practical Share Market Training skills. Nilesh Naresh Patil is a Founder and CEO of NILS Enterprises.

Atma Nirbhar Bharat Conclave or Self-reliant India campaign is the vision of new India envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The aim is to make the country and its citizens independent and self-reliant in all senses. Outlined five pillars of Atma Nirbhar Bharat - Economy, Infrastructure, System, Vibrant Demography and Demand."To arrive at the final results of top performers in different categories of the Atma Nirbhar Conclave & Award winners, we conducted an in-depth survey based on statistical analysis." - says Taushif Patel Director, Times Applaud Pvt. Ltd.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

