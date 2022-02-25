Times Applaud Trendsetter 2022 Awards announced: Checkout The Distinctive Winners

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI/Target Media): This year's Trendsetter award was a spectacle to watch with all glitz and glamour.

The Times Applaud's Trendsetter 2022 awards were held to recognize and encourage the exemplary, innovative, and groundbreaking work of awardees from different industries.

The prestigious trendsetter awards are a benchmark for excellence shown by an individual, a community, or an institution for their invaluable knowledge and delivering quality services to society.

Many well-known political, corporate and social personalities were honored at Raj Bhavan by Honorable Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Governor of Maharashtra, Mumbai, on 24th February 2022 to witness the 2nd edition of the Trendsetter Awards. He presented the awards to the winners for excelling during these trying times of pandemic, in their respective fields.

Like each year, the Trendsetter 2022 awards were special because seldom do we see and read about those people/leaders being felicitated who have the power to bring positive changes in the society as a whole, irrespective of their background and working areas. The dignitaries at the event were famous Playback singer Kumar Sanu and CEO of Liveshala Education Pvt Ltd Sarit Agarwal.

Applauding the 33 initiators and valuing the work of all highly commended entries, the Trendsetter 2022 Awards remains at the forefront of recognizing the right business & social responsibility acumen. The inimitable platform covers fields such as Corporates, Medical, Health Care, Education, Farming,Women Empowerment, Fashion, Music, Entertainment, Culture, Humanitarian work, the Service Industry, and much more.



The Trendsetters 2022 Awardee from different sectors are as below:

Dr Prashant Bhalerao was awarded for being a Trendsetter in Banking and Finance. Jyoti Adhav from Safpro Industries & Vasumati Welfare Foundation was awarded for being Trendsetter in Women Empowerment & Humanitarian. Dr Vivek Lolage was awarded for being Trendsetter in the field of Proctology. Vijita Tewari for being Trendsetter in Tarot Card Reading. Tejashree Adige for Promoting Indian Culture & Dances Globally.

Dr Dipak S. Harke was awarded for his Remarkable role in achieving 174 World Records. Dr Vinod Sonawane from Bloom Hair Transplant for his Excellence in the field of Hair Transplant. Bahauddin Ahmad from JIFSA- St. Joseph's International Fire & Safety Academy for Iconic Academy for Fire and Safety Management Trainings. Chandraprakash Pandey from C. P. Pandey & Associates for being Iconic in Industrial Financial consultant.



Pratibha Singh Baghel an Artist was awarded for Setting trends in Ghazals & Thumaris in Industry. Govind Dalvi was awarded for his noteworthy Contribution to National Security & Social Endeavors.

Dr Rohan Palshetkar for his Excellence in Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Infertility. Dr Ambrish. P. Vijayakar Director - Predictive Homoeopathy for depicting Excellence in the field of Homoeopathy.

Sheetal Bhalerao from QuikShef was awarded for being Trendsetter in Innovative Technology & Women Empowerment.

Sandeep Gupta- The Nutraceutical Man of India for being Trendsetter as a Key Opinion Maker and Pioneer in the field of Nutraceutical, Health, Wellness and Fitness. Dr Vikram Raut was awarded for being Iconic in Liver Transplant and HPB Surgeon. Vicky Gawande from Arc Technologies and Institutions was awarded as the "Entrepreneur of the Year (IT)". Seema Singh Founder of Meghashrey was honored for being an Outstanding Philanthropist. Neeti Goel for being an Iconic Entrepreneur & Humanitarian. Dr Sridev Shastri was awarded for being Trendsetter in the field of Vedic Astrology and Tantra. Rushikesh Patil from Empire Group of Industries for being Trendsetter in the field of Entrepreneurship.

Ramswaroop Choudhary from VRaZ Academy for marking Excellence in the field of Competitive

Education. Dr Mangesh C. Khadakban for being Trendsetter in the field of Clinical Research. Yogesh Joshi from Rapid Organic Pvt Ltd for his noteworthy Contribution in Organic Farming & Organic Products.

Vipin Yadav from Star link Communications Pvt Ltd for being Trendsetter in Innovation & Technology. Abhishek Mhtare for being an Iconic Anchor. Dr Hiten Mehta from Bhavsar & Mehta & Co. was honored as a Trendsetter in the field of Business Literacy. Asmi Amol Pangam was recognized for her remarkable role as a Trendsetter 2022 in Real Estate. INIFD Mumbai Andheri & Bandra- Vivek Gautam was honored as a Trendsetter Design Institute.

Shivam Developers- Yash Bhavar Jain was honored for its remarkable project "ThaneNext" - Innovation Leader in Real Estate. Shainaaz M. Samnani was awarded for her remarkable role in Media and Entertainment Education. Nitin Vinod Shah was honored as a Director of International Business conferences. Mazhar Ansari General Manager - Audi Mumbai West was honored as a Trendsetter in the field of Marketing & Digitalisation.

Times Applaud trendsetter Awards 2022 pays tribute to all those Indian who have shown success across all walks of life. These trailblazers are bestowed for the spirit of their fineness. "To arrive at the final results of top performers in different categories of the Trendsetters award winners, they conducted an in-depth survey based on statistical analysis."- says Taushif Patel.

Times applaud is a notable digital portal in India always highlights inspiring achievements of many role models and their unique ideas to its readers through their creative stories& write-ups. Their vision is to uplift and motivates the country's youth by reading and learning from inspirational leaders worldwide, especially those who have risen from rags to rich. Times applaud also demonstrates its commitment to expressing its gratitude to everyone who works tirelessly for society.

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

