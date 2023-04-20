Times Business Awards, North 2023: Acknowledging the very best in Business

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/Mediawire): Times Business Award is an initiative by Optimal Media Solutions (A Division of Times Internet Limited) to celebrate the success of our ever growing entrepreneurs & the professional community and to identify leaders from different categories who have made big strides in their respective fields.





The Felicitation ceremony was held on April 14th, 2023 at "The Grand" New Delhi. The recipients were felicitated by National Award winner & actor, Raveena Tandon recently awarded the Padma Shri by President Draupadi Murmu, been chosen to be a delegate at W20, the Women's empowerment engagement wing at G20, accompanied by Kanwar Singh Tanwar, an Indian politician who served as a Member of Parliament from Amroha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He is a Senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party along with Siddharth Sahib Singh Verma, Secretary of DDCA. He is also a former national cricketer having played first-class cricket for Delhi, Haryana and Railways between 2002 and 2007.



Methodology

i3rc an independent market research agency was appointed to conduct a survey, research the probable's, nominations and recommend the final list of recipients for the coveted Times Business Awards, using a robust and scientific methodology. i3RC has developed a nominee assessment form and an objective analytical framework to assess the nominees for Times Business Awards Delhi in various categories. The assessment focuses on:

- General profile and background of the nominees

- The kind of work being done with focus on innovation and unique value propositions

- Contribution to business world/ industry and society at large

In addition, feedback of each nominee was assessed through multiple tools such as social media profile scan and customers/ colleagues or public feedback. All data was objectively analyzed to assess eligibility and suitability of the nominee for the award.



List of Awardees

Dr A. S. Rana & Dr Rajesh Hassija of Indraprastha Group of Schools - Inspiring Edu Leader

Aakanksha Bhargava of PM Relocations Pvt Ltd - Relocations Services

Adish Jain & Abhishek Jain- Arihant Group (Arihant One) - Best Residential Luxury Project

Akhtar Ali Anjum - Digital and Contextual Campaign of the Year

Akshay Chawla of Think XQ and Uncomplicreate Studio - Experiential Marketing

Anisha Sharma of IDS Omni Solutions Private Limited - Excellence in Data Analytics

Anu Doley of Annu's wellness studio - Fitness athlete and entrepreneur

Anup Singh of Gruner India - Innovation and Leadership in the power Sector

Aruna Goenka of Kanchanshree - Service Excellence in Social Activism

Arthmate- Best Fintech company - India

Bhupesh Nagarkoti of Fairfox IT Infra Pvt. Ltd. - Real Estate Best IT/ITES Project of the year

BNP Venture Capital Ltd. - Promising Investment Banking Company

Clove Dental - Best Tech Driven Dental Chain

Debnath Mukhopadhyay of GHH India Mining & Tunnelling Equipment Pvt. Ltd. - Global Icon In the field of Finance

Dhruv Galgotia of Galgotias University - Placement & Academic Excellence

DLF Promenade Mall- Best Shopping & Lifestyle Mall

Gaurav Jain of Aadinath ur homes - Excellent Innovator of the Year in Concept Market in Commercial & Retail Real Estate

Gulrez Hasan & Harish Arora of Denpro Technologies - Information Technologies

Himani Gulati & Gaurav Juneja of MEX EXHIBITIONS PVT. LTD - Excellence in the field of Exhibition Organising

Institute of Information Technology and Management - Excellence in Technical Programme

Jagdish Agarwal of Bengali Sweets - Popular and oldest sweet shop In Delhi & Social worker

Jagmohan Singh of JSA Online - Contribution as Best Cash Flow Coach & Guide

Jaipuria School of Business - Excellence in Management Education in Delhi/NCR

Jason Fernandes of Adlunam Inc. - Excellence for Innovative Crypto / NFT Startups

Joy Pal - Digital Marketeer of the Year

Karn Nagpal of Rosmerta Technologies Ltd. - Leadership Award in Mobility Solutions

Kartick V Nagpal of Rosmerta Safety Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Global Icon in Intelligent Transport Management Solutions (ITMS)

Kunal Gupta of Bal Bhavan International School, Dwarka - Most Progressive School of the Year

Koheli Puri, Jitendra Puri, Vaibhav Jhalani, Reena Ahuja of STUDIOXP Management Consultants Pvt Ltd - As Best Design and Build Firm in Corporate and Commercial Interiors

Kriya Infotainment Pvt. Ltd. - Creative Agency in Digital Marketing

Capt. Ksh Imochaoba Singh of Imo Skyfun LLP - First hot air balloon Instructor in India

Dr Love Beejal of Symita Inc. - Excellence in the field of Innovation in maternal health

LoveMySmile - Best Dental Innovation in Invisible Braces

Dr Manish Singla of RG Hospitals II RG Stone Urology and Laparoscopy Hospital - Urology and General Surgery Treatments

Dr Manoj Kumar of Max Hospital Patparganj - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology and Creating Public Awareness

Mohit Bhargava of BLUENECK EVENTS PVT LTD - Fastest Growing Event Company of Central India

Mohit Gogia & Suman Bhandaari of MGSB Traexim Pvt. Ltd. - In the field of Finance & Auction

Mohit Valecha & Priyank Chadha of Aft Automotive Kebco Brakes - Excellence in the field of Automotive Parts Manufacturers



Mohd Yusuf & Mohd Yunus of AR Group of Company - Best Automobile Parts Manufacturers

Mukendra Markandey & Pushpendra Markandey of Sandwich Junction Pvt. Ltd.- Franchise Business of F&B (QSR & Cafe)

Mukesh R Kolhe- Global Icon in the field of Renewable Energy

Naren Kumar of IamHere Software Lab Pvt Ltd.- Technology Innovation in Hyperlocal Communities

Dr Naveen Bhamri of Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh- Innovation in Cardiology

Neha Garg of Red Kite Consulting Pvt. Ltd.- Most Impactful Business Leader in Executive Search, Education & Migration Consulting

Nishant Seth of Rainbow Aviation Pvt. Ltd.- Excellence in International Cargo and Logistics

P. S. Atree of P.S. Atree & Co. Pvt. Ltd.- Excellence in the field of International Border Trade

Dr Piyush Dwivedi of NexGen Energia Ltd.- Green Energy & CNG/CBG Production Industries

PingPong Payments - In the field of Cross Border Payments

Prateek Chaudhary - Angel Investor- Hospitality Sector

Priyanka Aeron of EcoSoul Home- Best Women Entrepreneur in Sustainability

Pulkit Baldev of Metalbook (MBook Technology Private Limited)- Metal Manufacturing and Digital Supply Chain

Radha Mittal of Akash Ganga Jewellers- Excellence in the field of Jewellers

Rahul Dedha & Ankit Aditya Pradhan of Synergy Advisors- Real Estate Consultancy of the Year

Rajan Goswami of Tola & Carat- Most trusted Jewellery Brand with excellence in Quality & Services

Rajesh Krishnan & G.R. Rajapriya of East Craft Designs Pvt. Ltd.- Best Art Work Studio - for Customized Artwork In Public Spaces

CA Rajiv Jain- Legal and Academic

Rajnish Kumar Singh & Shirish Shah of M/s. Rajnish Wellness Limited- Leading Health Care and wellness

Raman Narula & Shiivani Aggarwal of Formula Group- Best Employee Mobility Company

Redinent Innovations Private Limited - Emerging Startup in IoT Security

Ramneek Vats & Amit Arora of Balaji Polymers- Excellence in the field of PET Preforms & Closures

Rashmi RajashekarKamalaShetty- Women Global Impact in the Field of Education-Technology

Reema Diwan- Inspiring Leader in Hospitality - India

Reflex - Bar, Brewery & Dining- Trendsetting Restobar & Microbrewery Brand

Rekha Atri of Ikargos (cargosite ventures pvt ltd)- Excellence in the field of Digital Pioneer in International Supply Chain

Rishi Mehta of WAISL Limited- Excellence in the field of Aviation IT

Rohit Arora of The Park Hotel- Exemplary Contribution in the Field of Hospitality

S. K. Malhotra of Interface Pharmaceuticals Pvt ltd- Best pharmaceutical company for innovative Animal Wellness products to keep them antibiotics free

Sachin Sharma of GEM Enviro Management Pvt. Ltd.- Recycling Partner

Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals- Excellence in the field of Eye Care

Santosh Mehrotra & Anchal Capoor of Gyanarthi Media college- Excellence in Promoting Education in Kumaun

Sarthi Goel of Civitech Group- Best Residential Affordable Luxury

Saurabh Singh of Appinventiv- Tech Company of the Year Award

Shubhangi Babanrao Bhagwat- Global Icon in The Field of Information Technology (Business Innovation & Transformation)

Siddhant Bery of KNS INC- Fastest Growing Exporter of Home Improvement Goods Year Award

Sonu Raju of Sqing Solutions- Emerging Start-up

Subodh Sachan & Manisha Sachan of Masters Logistics Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.- Exemplary Contribution in the field of International Logistics & Customs Clearance

Suman Bhandaari & Mohit Gogia of Obello Life Pvt. Ltd.- Leading luxury lifestyle brand in India

Sumit Garg & Vishal Agarwal of Eco Greenware- Manufacturer of Pulp and Paper Tableware Products

Tarun Dua of E2E Networks Ltd - Excellence in Cloud and AI

Vanitaa Bhatia of DIVAlicious- Female Entrepreneur for India & International Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibitions

Vasu Garg & Shubhangi Pal of Oncoplus Hospital- One of the Best Hospital in Delhi NCR

Vijay Chaudhary of Ram Rattan Group Delhi- Real Estate - Farm Houses Communities

Vikas Bharati of PlanEdu- One of the Best Career/Higher Education Consultants in India

Vinet Kuumar of ThoughtSol Infotech Pvt. Ltd- Cloud Computing & Cyber Security

Vinod Anand of Akanksha Global Logistics Pvt Ltd- Excellence and pioneers in the field of customs clearance and forwarding of Hospital Equipments and Medical devices

Vishal Kanodia & Gautam Kanodia of Kanodia Group- Excellence in the field of Cement Industries

Yash Garg & Deepak Kanodia of M3M Noida- Design and Concept for New projects in Real-estate

Yash Garg & Deepak Kanodia of M3M Noida- Technology and Innovation for New projects in Real-estate



This story has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

