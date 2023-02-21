Times Prime to bring in an exclusive culinary experience with "The Gourmet Table" at Indian Accent

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Times Prime, India's most preferred premium lifestyle subscription product, is all set to bring the fourth edition of 'The Gourmet Table', a six-course menu paired with cocktails, at the iconic Indian Accent, New Delhi on Feb 24th. This fine dining experience will be curated by Chef Manish Mehrotra (Head Chef, Indian Accent) exclusively for Times Prime members, who can avail it at a special member-exclusive price.

The one-of-a-kind event will feature a specially crafted Chef's tasting menu, garnished with a unique combination of local and seasonal eating with unusual ingredients from across the world in a refreshing upgrade by Dhruv Oberoi (Head Chef, Olive, Mehrauli).

Alongside will be a careful selection of six different wines by Aspri Spirits, who has come on board as pouring partner. Besides, whiskeys and cocktails have been lined up to guzzle the scrumptious meals down while enjoying the unique atmosphere and style of the Indian Accent, ranked as the #22 Restaurant in Asia by Asia's 50 Best Restaurants. This comes after the raving success of the previous editions at Olive Bar and Kitchen, Mehrauli and Mumbai, which saw many interesting Indo-fusion combinations like Amla & Burrata, Avocado & Lehberry for appetizers, and Lamb & Gourd for the main course, among others.

Commenting on this edition of 'The Gourmet Table', Harshita Singh, Business Head, Times Prime, said, "Our vision is to change the way exclusive events are perceived by offering our members curated experiences at some of the most sought-after restaurants and hotels to offer a memorable night. Our association with Indian Accent, one of the most renowned and celebrated restaurants in Delhi with its modern spin on dishes, is sure to provide a superlative fine dining experience to the member community that is truly unmissable."

On bringing together this experience, Manish Mehrotra, Head Chef at Indian Accent, said, "The idea behind creating 'The Gourmet Table' for Times Prime members is to bring them a meal that gives globally-acclaimed dishes a personal touch with locally-sourced ingredients. We want the patrons to go home not just with a satisfied tummy but a cherished memory as well."

Times Prime is an all-in-one lifestyle membership that always aims to upgrade your lifestyle by providing premium experiences and benefits across dining, travel, shopping, entertainment, and many more. In addition to the curated experiences like 'The Gourmet Table', Times Prime also offers subscriptions such as TOI Plus ETPrime, Hotstar, SonyLIV, Headspace, Flipkart Travel, Gaana Plus, and Google One, along with special benefits on popular brands like Myntra, Lifestyle, MensXP, Starbucks, Uber, and more.

Times Prime is an all-in-one lifestyle membership offered by Times Internet. It aims to upgrade members' lifestyles by providing premium experiences and benefits across categories. With an extensive range of benefits on a single platform, from shopping to entertainment and lifestyle, brands like Starbucks, Myntra, Uber, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Google One, and many more, Times Prime keeps delighting its members. The idea is simple -- instead of paying for different subscription services, pay for one -- and you can access all of these at once.

In addition to these comprehensive offerings, Times Prime curates exclusive events and experiences, including movie screenings, live sessions with experts, and dining events.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)