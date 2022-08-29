Tirex bags the contract to supply EV chargers at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited's 60 retail outlets in Gujarat and Rajasthan

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The present population of India is more than 1.3 billion and uses approximately 295 million vehicles on the road. The need to keep a social distance during this post-Covid era has increased the demand for personal vehicles in many folds. Small families also prefer owning a car rather than opting for public transport. But the sky-rocketing price of fossil fuels in India is becoming a deal-breaker in many cases. People eagerly look for a substitute and are gradually inclining toward electric vehicles (EVs). People already owning a vehicle who is on the verge of changing the same are also holding their buying decisions to switch to an electric vehicle.



The only dilemma in their mind is where to charge their electric vehicle. People are anxious about the thought of the availability of EV charging stations. The only solution to soothe this transition phase is to build a dependable EV charging network so that future customers can feel confident about their decision to choose an electric vehicle.



The government of India has recognized addressing the issue of climate change as the need of the hour. As a result, like many other initiatives and projects of the Government of India to encourage people to switch to an electric vehicle, the project of deploying EV charging stations by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is among them. HPCL is a Government of India enterprise with the prestigious Maharatna status. HPCL also owns a Forbes 2000 company status.





HPCL has called for tenders for deploying EV charging stations for several locations nationwide. And when it comes to reliable and best-in-class EV chargers in the Indian market, one cannot think of it without the pioneer in the EV charging industry in India; since 2017, Tirex Transmission Pvt. Ltd. Tirex has supplied EV chargers to esteemed organizations like NTPC, KSEBL, Power Grid, Ashok Leyland, and Olectra and more. They also have global experience working with the largest CPO, the Finnish giant, Fortum. Tirex is one of the most reliable OEMs for EV chargers in India. Their superior product quality and competitive price have ensured to bag the contract for more than 60 EV chargers from HPCL for their franchise outlets in Gujarat and Rajasthan region.



Tirex shall supply two types of DC fast chargers for this project. One rated between 25 to 30 kW with single connecter option of CCS2. The other type is rated between 50 to 60 kW, with combinations of connectors per the requirement. They come with the provision of two CCS (Combined Charging System) type output connectors. That will allow charging more than one vehicle simultaneously by using shared power. That will help to avoid long queues in the EV charging stations. These chargers will be compatible with most new-age electric vehicles available in India. This contract adds another 3MW to Tirex's existing supply of more than 20MW worth of chargers PAN India.



Proper charging infrastructure is the key factor in deciding the future of EVs in India. Companies like Tirex and the initiatives by the Government of India keep up the hope for Indian buyers for a bright future of electric vehicles.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

