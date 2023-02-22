Tirupathi will be home to Vijay Diagnostic Centres' 125th Centre

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI/SRV): Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, India's trusted diagnostic chain announces the launch of its 1st centre in the Heritage City - Tirupati, with a state-of-the-art facility at Reddy & Reddy Colony, marking the inauguration of the group's 125th branch. Residents of Tirupati can now avail top class diagnostic services all under one roof at this fully equipped centre.

The event was graced by the presence of Dr Surendranath Reddy, Chairman, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre. Celebrating this joyous occasion, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has announced an Open House for all to walk in and experience the facility and the services for themselves.

Situated in the city's health hub, this centre is the only one in a radius of 200 KMs offering one-of-a-kind services at affordable prices to suit the medical needs of locals and those commuting from neighbouring districts.



The all-encompassing facility houses high-end equipment such as a wide bore 3T MRI, Multi-dimensional CT, Gamma Camera, fully automated lab and Digital Mammography, among others, to offer a whole range of diagnostic investigations from a basic blood test to the rarest cancer screening examination.

With customer service as the governing force behind its business operations, the group employs a highly skilled team of doctors and technicians.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Chairman of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Dr Surendranath Reddy, said "We are delighted to inaugurate our 125th branch in Tirupati, a rapidly growing city that has a definite need for high-quality diagnostic services. Vijaya Diagnostics has a legacy of trust for over 4 decades and is known for quality, reliability and integrity. Our mission has always been to provide world-class services at affordable prices and our entry into Tirupati with this new and advanced facility is yet another step towards achieving that goal."

Suprita Reddy, CEO - Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited said, "The inauguration of this centre at Tirupati is a step in the direction of our commitment towards providing high standard and holistic patient care. People of Tirupati and surrounding regions can now be assured of timely and reliable diagnosis backed by advanced technology and the unparalleled skill of experienced professionals. I take this privilege of inviting the people of Rayalaseema to visit and experience our facility and avail a free sugar and thyroid test till 28 Feb 2023."

