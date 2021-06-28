Tirupati Rice Bran Oil becomes No 1 Brand in Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 28 (ANI/ThePRTree): Tirupati, one of the leading edible oil brands of India has emerged as the No. 1 brand in the Rice Bran Oil category in Gujarat.

With persistent quality measures and health-friendly contents, Tirupati rice bran oil has always been a highly-sought after edible oil in Indian households. Having launched Rice Bran Oil in February 2021, there is no dearth in claiming that in a shorter span of time, the brand has won the trust of consumers that has led it into the leadership position.

The launch of rice bran oil was in itself a strategic move. While the country was passing through a massive health crisis amidst COVID, people have become more health conscious. Good immunity has become a vital element of healthy life. Thanks to rice bran oil is considered to be one of the healthiest oils because of its vital nutrients. It boasts almost 29% of the daily Value of Vitamin E which is a prerequisite for good functioning of the immune system. The oil also has tocotrienols, oryzanol, and plant sterols. What's more, studies have shown that consuming unsaturated fats in such oil improves blood cholesterol levels which is no less than a boon for heart diseases.

Having earned such a notable honor in the category of oil, Mr. Priyam Patel, CEO, N.K Proteins said, "This launch truly marks the tribute to my beloved father and former MD, Late Shri Nileshbhai Patel. He was passionate about the rice bran oil. And now that his dream comes true, I'm overwhelmed to take his vision to the next level by being the number one oil brand."

To launch rice bran oil in the market, Tirupati roped in Kareena Kapoor Khan as the brand ambassador. Talking more about the campaign, Vibhuti Bhatt, Director of One Advertising and Communication Services Ltd, the agency behind the campaign said "Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the top 3 highly-admired stars in the country. So, we wanted her for the campaign. To reinforce the need for boosting immunity during pandemic times, the communication line 'Immunity is what you eat' was coined. It goes much beyond eating just healthy rice bran oil, doesn't it! We Have used TV, Radio, OOH, Print and digital mediums to strategically maximise the campaign impact."



Focusing upon the consumer behavior Mr Priyam Patel further said, "These days, consumers seek quality without compromise. Besides, the onset of pandemic has further made us more health-conscious than in the past. Today, everyone is aware about what they're consuming. Oil being one of the most used items in our households, consumers rightly want the best of it. We're happy to say that our rice bran oil fulfills their need, in more than many ways. From taste to health, Tirupati rice bran oil has won the hearts as well as satiated the taste buds of our consumers."

The trust bestowed by consumers on brand Tirupati reinforces the quality of offerings and the foundation of the success of rice bran oil. Further to note that the brand already stands 1st in India with regard to Cottonseed Oil whilst making rice bran oil yet another accomplishment in the category of edible oil.

"The Indian edible oil market is so immense. There are hundreds of oil brands that are available in India. With extreme care and quality benchmarks, we have come out as the unprecedented edible oil player which surely gives us solid momentum to come up with more quality products that India can be proud of," added Mr. Priyam Patel.

N.K. Proteins is one of the largest edible oil companies in India. Tirupati is its flagship brand. Besides, the brand also enjoys a market share of more than 40% in Gujarat. With the success of rice bran oil in Gujarat, the brand has made a significant leadership statement in the market.

N. K. Proteins has its major presence in west & north of India, and is now progressing towards expanding its products to cater to every segment across the country. The brand has differentiated itself through high quality, trust, and transparency and continues a rich legacy of over 27 years.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

