Tiska Miss and Mrs India Season 2 organised with a grand success at Hotel Crowne Plaza, Gurgaon

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tiska Season 2 of Miss and Mrs India 2021 was organized in which 100 contestants participated this time. The show had 100 great competitors competing against each other for winning the titles divided into three categories.

Sriti Shaw was crowned the winner of Tiska Miss India 2021 while Akansha was titled as the 1st runner up of Tiska Miss India, followed by the 2nd runner up of the beauty pageant show - Miss Rupal Sharma.

The winners of Platinum Category were Priya Gupta who won the Tiska Mrs India 2021, while Priya Sood earned the title of Tiska Mrs India by becoming the 1st Runner up followed by Anuja Deshmukh becoming the 2nd Runner up of Tiska Mrs India 2021. Tiska Season 2's third and final category - Gold Category had 3 title bearers; Aastha Goyal - The winner of Mrs India 2021 followed by Sarika Jitesh Seth who won the position of 1st Runner up of Tiska Mrs India and Gauri Naik the 2nd runner up of Tiska Mrs India 2021.



The Fashion show was organized by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit where Former Mrs World & Bollywood celebrity actress Aditi Govitrikar graced the show as a celebrity jury. Along with this, Vahbiz Mehta who is a renowned show director and Choreographer of Lakme India Fashion Week. Our Title sponsor Kanti Sweets Chairperson Mrs. Shikha Sharma, Entrepreneur Payal Singh, Sachin Khurana Actor & Former Mr India, Rohit Dhingra Fashion Photographer, Reena Dakha a proficient Fashion Designer, Designers Anjali Sahani and Kingshuk Bahaduri, Archana Sinhha a Health & Diet Expert, Pooja Garg renowned Skin & Body care expert were also present in the show.

The show was very different as compared to the last season since it was managed after such a long time with huge virtual audience after the COVID-19 hit making it a commendable task which was only possible under the leadership of both the founder members Prashant and Swati. The Beauty Pageant show was judged by Aditi Govitrikar, Shikha Sharma, Archana Sinhha, Sachin Khurana, Rohit Dhingra, Payal Singh, Vabhiz Mehta, Pooja Garg, Anjali Sahani, Kingshuk Bahaduri, Reena Dakha and Prashant Chaudhary.

In the show, all the rules of COVID-19 were taken care of according to the guidelines issued by the Government. Tiska Season 2 presented the audience with a newer concept something different than Season 1. The show has always aimed to promote Women Empowerment and to reveal and offer a platform to showcase their hidden talents to the audience. This season 100 models were given the opportunity by Mr. Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit to show their talent on the platform of Tiska Miss and Mrs India 2021 and this time Tiska Season 2 was organized on a very grand level.

All the Audience and sponsors were delighted to see the renowned designer's collection which was showcased by all the contestants and it was magnificently choreographed by the show choreographer Kapil Ghauri.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

