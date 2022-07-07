Tissot breaks the codes of traditional watch industry with effective 360° Campaigns

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tissot turns up the mix of modern and retro with a cinematic new campaign #OffTheCuff for its unisex watch Tissot PRX 35mm.

Earlier this year, the Swiss watchmaker had added 35mm case, with a choice of satin-brushed steel models with either blue, green, light blue or silver sunburst dials, and a further model with a yellow-gold PVD-coated case and dial.

This PRX campaign tells the story of five aspirational characters, friends with their own look and personality, but united by their attitude, lifestyle and choice of the new PRX 35mm. The scene is set in classic pop culture. A car, a gas station and a destination unknown. The scent of freedom charges the air & everything seems possible Life is off-the-cuff. It's there to be seized.

The 9 new models of Tissot PRX consisting of new automatics with upscale gold bezels, a high-end automatic chronograph, and a new expression of the design with a 35mm case for both men and women, directly inspired by the 1978 original.

The power of gold

Leading the new PRX line of Swiss Made luxury watches were the two 40mm versions of the PRX Automatic, both featuring satin-finished steel cases and 18K solid rose gold fluted bezels.

Saying it all - the PRX 35mm



This year, Tissot has added a unisex 35mm case, with a choice of satin-brushed steel models with either blue, green, light blue or silver sunburst dials, and a further model with a yellow-gold PVD-coated case and dial. There is the thin, perfectly polished bezel, as are the angular, vertically brushed case flanks, and the tapered metal bracelet. Inside is a Swiss Made quartz movement.

Stop and start in style

The PRX has only been available with time and date functions, but the line was joined by the high-functioning PRX Automatic Chronograph. This 42mm satin-finished steel watch will follow the PRX's sleek, angular form, adding to the laid-back 1970s sports watch style with a so-called 'reverse panda' dial, where white subdials are arranged on a contrasting black backdrop.

The PRX Automatic Chronograph will be powered by the Valjoux A05.H31 calibre, which will provide the design with the classic 3, 6 and 9 chronograph dial layout and an extended 60-hour power reserve.

Completing the look

Keeping in line with the stylish spirit of the PRX family, each of the new models joining the collection will carry numerous quality signifiers, including applied hour markers, Super-LumiNova® luminescent detailing, and bracelets equipped with interchangeable system and a triple-blade folding steel clasp.

The new Tissot PRX campaign #OffTheCuff courageously breaks the conventional codes of the traditional watch industry with its edgy and flamboyant on-trend retro-aesthetics.

Campaign video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uzhXqkzY2gE

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

