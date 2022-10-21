Titan Company ventures into a new lifestyle category with the launch of IRTH Bags

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Titan Company, the undisputed leader in consumer categories announced the launch of its latest brand, IRTH.

IRTH from the House of Titan is a thoughtfully designed women's handbag brand.

Every woman carries a bag and owns multiple. However, to this huge potential market, the existing solutions today are largely catering to the vanity. Hence, Titan sees potential in organised styling as a space that is unoccupied by anyone. Also given the large loyal base of women consumers that Titan caters to, this is yet another endeavour to enhance her every day.

Bags thoughtfully designed for women of today to elevate their everyday. Designed with deeper understanding, delivering premium quality at an affordable price.

IRTH the next big venture from Titan addresses its consumers' evolving ambitions by presenting a trusted, women's bag brand that responds to all their requirements.

Commenting on the launch, CK Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company Limited said, "Titan has continuously pushed the boundaries to offer elevating experiences with our products. We saw a huge potential in the women's bags category and are delighted to explore the opportunity with the launch of IRTH. The brand IRTH represents the values and trust of Titan and our understanding of the women consumer and their evolving needs. We are proud to present a brand that is centred on design and functionality."

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Manish Gupta, Chief Executive Office & VP, Fragrance and Fashion Accessories Division at Titan Company Limited said, "IRTH intends to create long meaningful relationships with its consumers, making their purchase process exciting and special. Suggestive of the brand's name, IRTH symbolises the care and attention applied to the product design and exemplifies the sense of wonder and emotion inherent in the brand."

IRTH has a product portfolio ranging from workbags, tall totes, shoulder bags, handhelds, slings, cross body, clutches and wallets. Delights and Organisers are the categories unique to IRTH.

Delights is a range of special bags. Many specific need based bags today are carrying solutions but are not the most stylish. Delights range is an evolving cluster starting with Mom Bags. Mom bags come with insulated milk bottle slots, changing mats, water repellent slots for soiled clothes, and can be hands free with detachable straps to be hooked on to the stroller. There many more little pockets to organise the little things of both mom and the baby.

Detachable Organisers cluster is here to make mobility styling organised. The launch pack comes in four different sizes, S, M, L & XL, basis the carrying needs.

The delight in IRTH bags are the little features: padded shoulders, key holders, wire organisers, detachable sanitiser pouch, detachable pouches etc. to keep your secret things secret and precious things safe.



These packed IRTH bags are priced economically to suit every pocket, Rs 2595 - Rs 5995/-

The Launch pack of IRTH has wide choice of 90 bags + 4 organisers in two colour ways to choose from.

IRTH bags from House of Titan, thoughtfully designed for women of today to elevate their everyday. Designed with deeper understanding, delivering premium quality at an affordable price. IRTH caters to women from every walk of life, who has a journey of her own, from here to anywhere and is seeking organised styling solution. IRTH bags come with 9 months warranty policy against manufacturing defects.

Titan Company Limited ("Titan"), a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), commenced its operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches Limited. In 1994, Titan diversified into Jewellery (Tanishq) and subsequently into Eyewear.

Over the last three decades, Titan has expanded into underpenetrated markets and created lifestyle brands across different product categories including fragrances (SKINN), accessories and Indian dress wear (Taneira). Titan is widely known for transforming the watch and jewellery industry in India and for shaping India's retail market by pioneering experiential retail. Titan recorded a standalone income of around Rs 20,600 crore for the year ended 31st March 2021.

