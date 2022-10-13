Titan Eye+ announces vision 20/20 by 2030 on World Sight Day; aims to exceed its records of highest eye screenings

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Titan Eye+, the most trusted eye care brand in the country, incessantly encourages people to pay attention to their eye health and has been working towards a healthier future.

Titan Eye+ marks World Sight Day 2022 with the announcement of its vision of a future where every Indian has 20/20 vision, with or without visual aid. The brand aims to break its record and conduct 1 Million eye screenings through on-ground activations across 800+ stores and 5000+ optical shops.

The brand's innovative initiative of online eye screening is a 10-second test that gives users an indication of whether they suffer from any eyesight problems. With the rationale to promote health and education in the field of eye care, Titan Eye+ has already conducted 7 lac eye screenings this year. In April 2022, the brand made a Guinness World Record for conducting 1 lakh + eye tests - the most online tests conducted in 24 hours.

World Sight Day, marked annually on the second Thursday of October, is a global event meant to draw attention to blindness and vision impairment; coordinated by IAPB in cooperation with the World Health Organization. The day is especially important for India, as India is home to the world's largest number of blind people, making up more than 30 percent of the globe's blind population.



75 to 80 percent of all cases of blindness in India can be prevented with a simple procedure and early detection becomes all the more crucial. To raise further awareness Titan Eye+ will also be on a panel discussion on the occasion of World Sight Day where industry veterans talk about the importance of eye health and the benefits of early detection.

Commenting on the brand's continued efforts, Maneesh Krishnamurthy, Marketing Head EyeCare Division, Titan Company Limited, said, "Titan Eye+ has been pioneering eye health awareness since inception. However, with an estimated 38 Cr. Indians still unaware, we needed an approach that could be accessible, affordable and fast. From April '22, we have screened 1 million Indians outside our stores with our innovative yet simple red-green 10-sec test. The eye test is self-administered and can be taken on a mobile phone. Based on the screening results and risk assessment, the test will recommend a follow-up comprehensive eye test by a Qualified Optometrist. With the strength of our Titan Eye+ 800 stores and 5000 partner optical outlets, we've planned to break our world record this World Sight Day."

