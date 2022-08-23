Titan Eye+ launches Titan Ultima: The Best-in-class Progressive Lens

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Titan Eye+ introduces its best-in-class progressive lens "Titan Ultima" which is engineered to precision.

The much-trusted brand, known for fusing expertise, utility, and design in all of its products, launched its latest innovation in the lens category after fog-free, ClearSight, and Neo-Progressive lenses.

Titan Ultima Progressive Lenses provide a clear and stable vision for active presbyopes, even when they are engaged in highly dynamic activities.

The core of any prescription eyewear is the sharpness of vision provided by the lens but unfortunately, even the most seasoned consumer misses it. With expertise and empathy as the core ethos of Titan Eye+, the brand has been constantly re-imaging lenses that help consumers with the perfect vision.

Titan Ultima is a made-in-India innovation manufactured at the Titan Lens Lab in Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru, that offers ultimate comfort and can be personalized to the wearer's versatile lifestyle.



Introducing the advanced progressive lens Saumen Bhaumik, CEO, EyeCare Division, Titan Company Limited adds, "At Titan Eye+, everything that we do, whether product innovation or optometry embodies the spirit that we are the expert who genuinely cares for our customers. Titan Ultima our "most progressive" progressive lens thus far is another demonstration of this very commitment to bring the best of innovation & tech for superlative vision quality. Ultima comes power-packed with three technologies resulting in high image stability by reducing distortions, flatter, and thinner lenses and also personalized as per the wearer's lifestyle. A made-in-India product - these lenses come as a blessing for seasoned progressive users by providing an exceptional solution that enables them to have clear vision at all distances."

Loaded with features, Titan Ultima is available at all Titan Eyeplus stores starting at Rs 51,999/-

Titan Eye+ is India's leading optical retail chain with over 800 stores across 400+ cities and towns. The brand is available online at www.titaneyeplus.com.

The Titan Eye+ stores host a variety of over 1000 frames and sunglasses from 40+ brands like Titan, Fastrack, RayBan, Vogue, Oakley, Tommy Hilfiger, and other premium brands like Cartier, Dior, among many others. Titan Eye+ stores offer a customized range of lenses for every prescription power and lifestyle need.

Stylish frames start at Rs 599, while high-quality lenses begin at Rs 399, making them the ultimate shopping destination for all budgets. Contact lenses from Bausch and Lomb, Alcon, and J&J are also available.

Titan Eye+ has constantly been pushing the edge on innovation and has recently launched ClearSight Lenses and Smart Eyewear, Titan EyeX. Core differentiations of Titan Eye+ are their zero error, free eye test by qualified optometrists, and award-winning customer service.

