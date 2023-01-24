Titan Gears up to Launch a Line-up of Premium, Fashionable and Innovative Smart Wearables, Enters the New Year with the Launch of Titan Talk S

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's most trusted watchmaker, Titan welcomes New Year with the launch of its latest smartwatch, Titan Talk S. With a rich heritage in craftsmanship and expertise in innovation, Titan unveils Talk S that addresses the evolving consumer needs, making way for a series of premium, fashionable and innovative products being planned up through the year. Designed with a large 1.78" AMOLED display, Titan Talk S is curated for the whirlwind millennials by offering one dial.

Retailing at a price of INR 8,995, the Titan Talk S is packed with first-time features such as Advanced BT Calling, 100+ Sports modes, a functional crown, Music storage with TWS connect, an inbuilt Mood and Stress Monitor, AI Voice Assistant and Animated Watch Faces. Titan Talk S efficiently caters to the ever-evolving demands of its consumers by offering an efficient combination of lifestyle and technology by enabling one to monitor breathing rate, SpO2, blood pressure, sleep and women's health. Equipped with camera control, voice recorder, calculator, activity tacker, weather information and sport trackers, the smartwatch is one's everyday companion from nine to dine hour. Sporting features like hydration and sedentary alert along with 5-day battery under standard conditions, phone finder, alarm, stopwatch and timer, Titan Talk S efficiently helps with regulating the disorganized schedules caught up in the everyday hustle.

Ravi Kuppuraj, COO, Smart Wearables, Titan Company Limited said, "We are excited to kick start 2023 with the launch of Titan Talk S that presents a perfect amalgam of seamless design and latest technology. We have ambitious plans set for this year as we gear up to launch an exciting line-up of Industry-First, fashionable and innovative Smart Wearables from the House of Titan. We look forward to serving fashion-conscious and fitness-savvy customers with our exquisitely designed and meticulously tested range of smart products. We have ensured that every product of ours undergoes more than 20 reliability tests and rigorous QC processes not only from a hardware & sensors perspective but also from usage perspective. We also have a very strong retail presence where we can support our customers on the go."



Perfectly complementing the fashion and fitness needs of its customers, Titan Talk S is available in four exciting colours; black, blue, green and rose gold. The watch connects with the Titan Smart World App which is compatible with iOS - 9.0 + and Android 4.4+. The smartwatch is available to shop across all the Titan World stores, Multi-brand Outlets, Large Format stores, Fastrack stores and on the brand's website www.titan.co.in. Customers can also browse through e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra to shop this fascinating smartwatch.

Titan Company Limited ("Titan"), a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), commenced its operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches Limited. In 1994, Titan diversified into Jewellery (Tanishq) and subsequently into EyeCare. Over the last three decades, Titan has expanded into underpenetrated markets and created lifestyle brands across different product categories including fragrances (SKINN), accessories and Indian dress wear (Taneira). Titan is widely known for transforming the watch and jewellery industry in India and for shaping India's retail market by pioneering experiential retail. Titan recorded a standalone income of around INR 27,200 crore for the year ended 31st March 2022.

