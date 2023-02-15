Titan organises Kenneth Cole New York Automatic Fest

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/Mediawire): Kenneth Cole New York (KCNY), a leading American brand along with Titan Company Limited, the exclusive distributor of KCNY watches in India are organising 'Kenneth Cole New York Automatic Fest' held at Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, https://www.titan.co.in/ and leading watch specialist retailers until February 19th in leading metros and across cities of India. It will highlight a premium selection of KCNY's Automatic watches from their Spring 2023 collection.

On this occasion, Reema Vazirani, Head - International Licensed Brands, from Titan Company Limited, said, "Kenneth Cole is a premium American brand which offers the widest range of automatic watches for men and women. It makes for the perfect watch for the contemporary Indian who wants a unique design that fits as comfortably with formal workwear and is still trendy and fashion forward for the evening after plans. With the Spring 23 collection now launched, you can get the latest global watch designs from Kenneth Cole New York at your favorite watch destination store in India."

Kenneth Cole New York, a premier American house of watches and fashion, is known for its modern designs that exemplify style, quality, and enhanced mobility. It offers the widest variety of Automatic watches in the country. Built on the philosophy of 'purpose-led products,' Kenneth Cole's Automatic watches are designed and engineered to offer the best of both worlds - style and functionality. Truly designed with the urban customer in mind, the new collection thrives off the wearer's fast-paced lifestyle while perfectly capturing the brand's DNA. These watches have truly mastered the art of balancing functionality and creativity for both men and women to ensure one can find the perfect pick to complement their style. During the Automatic Fest, 30 KCNY watches will be showcased wherein 15 new variants of automatic watches will be introduced with price range starting from Rs 12,000 onwards.



Designed with the fashion-conscious consumer in mind, KCNY offers an extraordinary line-up for both gents and ladies. The watch collection also stands out due to their mechanical features, skeleton dials, and chronograph styling, making these timepieces sit comfortably on your wrist. They come with subtle modern twists while retaining the brand's DNA elements. It also offers modern dress premium sport, one diamond and modern pair watches.

Titan Company Limited (earlier known as Titan Industries Limited), a joint venture between the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and Tata Group, commenced operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches Limited. In 1994, Titan diversified into jewellery and subsequently into eyewear with Titan Eyeplus. In 2013, Titan entered the fragrances segment with SKINN. Today, Titan Company Limited, India's unchallenged leader in watches, jewellery and eyewear, is credited with changing the face of all these industries.

Kenneth Cole New York is a socially conscious, global lifestyle brand that fits the new way people work and love. KCNY creates essential solutions to everyday problems by providing the perfect balance of modern style, comfort, and performance.

This story has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

