Titan Workspace for Microsoft Teams launches Guest User Portal for External Collaboration

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TITAN WORKSPACE has announced the general availability of their new Guest User Portal functionality.

Microsoft Teams customers will now be able to offer branded and dedicated guest user portals for their external users such as customers, partners, vendors, sub-contractors, students, and community members, etc.

New feature will enable seamless collaboration between Office365 users and Non-Active Directory users by facilitating documents, tasks, projects, news, knowledgebase, timesheets, and more.

"This is a game-changer. We have solved many complexities within Office365 by simplifying external users' management. Our latest version 2.7 will significantly improve content and collaboration governance for managing SharePoint sites within Microsoft Teams thus enabling Office365 users to create portals for their guest users. With over 150 million daily active users, Microsoft Teams has become the leader in workplace communication and collaboration. Titan is one of the most appropriate solution for managing hybrid workforce for Teams users. Our customers are experiencing increase in productivity and employee engagement," said Ashish Kamotra founder and CEO of Titan.

Watch Guest User Portal Video: Introducing Guest User Portal within Microsoft Teams



"TITAN Lights Up Office365. Titan customers are experiencing massive increases in Office365 adoption. We simplify Office365 and help business users to be more productive within Teams by providing them with Document Management, Project Management, Tasks, Intranet, and host of other employee productivity tools. Our new Guest user portal feature will also increase user adoption. This new feature will help companies enhance their collaboration ecosystem with both internal and external users in a very manageable way," said Gaurav Bhutani, Associate Vice President, Sales.

"This new guest user feature is going to open immense opportunities for our customers. Our customer base is rapidly growing and some of our enterprise customers have implemented Titan for more than 8000 employees on a single M365 tenant. We are aggressively strengthening our reseller network with many leading Managed Services Providers and CSPs now promoting Titan as a value-added solution to their Microsoft customers," said Gaurav Bhutani.

Problems that Titan solve:

Customers find it incredibly challenging to use SharePoint within Office365 unless they technically understand SharePoint. A successful adoption of SharePoint would need substantial investment in customizations and training. As a result, M365 adoption is frequently lower than anticipated. Titan has simplified the core collaborative capabilities of M365 and enables quick deployment without further modification or training. Titan offers Intranet, Documents management, Project management, Task management, Attendance, Timesheets, Guest user portals.

