TM Softech successfully migrates JNSB on its cloud based platform

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 5 (ANI/ThePRTree): TM Softech, one of the leading IT solutions providers in India, has announced the successful migration of Jodhpur Nagrik Shakari Bank (JNSB) from on-premise deployment to modern cloud software - Auto Bank.

The shift will enable JNSB to offer a wide range of products with improved privacy and security features to its existing and new customers.

With the help of Auto Bank, part of TM Softech, a subsidiary of TM Systems; Jodhpur Nagrik Shakari Bank will gain from the automated, self-service capabilities of the cloud-native architecture to realize greater responsiveness, agility and reliability required to succeed in today's digital reality.



Maunish Shah, Director, TM Softech, said, "Today, more than ever, customers demand round-the-clock, personalized banking services - on banks digital channels as well as third-party applications. JNSB has always been committed to staying contemporary when it comes to digital banking paradigms to successfully meet customer demands. We believe the upgraded digital banking platform, on a cloud-native architecture, will help JNSB to enable deeper customer engagements and secure operational excellence."

Devendra Amaravat, Managing Director, JNSB, said, "Even as our customers shift and readjust how they bank in these challenging times, it is our continuous endeavour to provide them with a world-class customer experience. We will be better placed to meet our digital transformation goals. We're investing in this new platform to gain exponential benefits in reducing costs, increasing efficiency, lowering the cost to serve and ultimately, a better customer experience."

Also, AutoBank Digital Banking Solution will help enhance digitization and automation across the enterprise, leading to significantly improved customer experience and lower operational costs.

More work is involved in compliance with RBI, DR, Income Tax and other authorities Guidelines, Directives, Requirements, Audits, Circulars etc. Day by day these requirements are increasing and also getting more complex. It is taking care of all compliance statements be it NPA, OSS, DEAF, FIU, ALM, AML, DICGC, CIBIL (and other Agencies for Credit Rating), XBRL and the list goes on.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

