TN Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan launches PNG Coffee in India; AdzGuru connects businesses of India, Papua New Guinea

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10 (ANI): Australia based company, AdzGuru in collaboration with Indian Economic Trade Organization, Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, India Pacific Islands Trade Council and World Peace and Diplomacy Organization, organized 'Papua New Guinea Trade Investment Summit' alongside the launching of PNG coffee in India.

The event was graced by Tamil Nadu's Minister of Finance Palanivel Thiagarajan, High Commissioner of Papua New Guinea to India Paulias Korni OBE, AdzGuru CEO Sujoy Maitra, Minister of Non-Resident Tamil Welfare Gingee K. S. Masthan, IETO President Dr Asif Iqbal and National Director Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce RL Kannan.

High Commissioner Paulias Korni depicted how coffee binds us together - people from various cultures, creeds, religions, and ethnicities get easily connected through a single sip. He stressed on the growing importance of strategic partnerships between the resource-rich island nation and the emerging economic player in the global arena, the incredible, India.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between AdzGuru and GD Cafe PVT LTD was signed to launch PNG Gold Coffee in India.



"This welcome move certainly comes as a major development so far as the trade relation between India and Papua New Guinea is concerned. It is a stepping stone to grow the economic ties and minimize the present trade imbalance between the two nations. This first of its kind initiative will be beneficial to more than three million coffee farmers in PNG and Indian business owners who want to promote coffee and culture to the other side of the Indian Ocean," AdzGuru CEO Sujoy Maitra told media personnel here.

Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan welcomed the initiative and emphasized on the growing trade opportunities between the two countries. He promised all the support needed for the growth of the economy of Tamil Nadu and India at large. He congratulated all the stakeholders of this trade connect initiative.

The Papua New Guinea High Commissioner to India stated that there are challenges like double taxation, high import duty in trade relations between Papua New Guinea and India. He has requested the central government in this regard and hopes to resolve these issues in favour of the people of both countries.

Speakers emphasized that Sujoy Maitra was instrumental in not only launching the highland grown, exquisite, PNG Gold Coffee in India but also to make such a diplomatic talk happen, which eventually strengthens the bond between the two nations and connects the respective merchants, business community and commoners together.

AdzGuru will be branding, marketing, and promoting PNG Coffee across Indian cities. The company is also going to set up coffee chain stores in different metros. (ANI)

