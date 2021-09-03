TNK Group plans to launch new portals and help brands to grow and expand

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 3 (ANI/PNN): Setting a benchmark and continuing their tradition of success, TNK Group of Companies are gearing to come up with not one, not two, but three new portals to ease your life shortly.

Portals like Emechmart.com, Steelscrapbasket.com, Housecupboard.com will serve retail as well as industrial clients.

TNK Group of Companies manage, maintain, and look after various companies, enhancing their growth and overall development in different industrial sectors and expanding their reach in the global markets. With Talemahmadkhan D. Tunvar as the honourable chairperson, the primary objective of TNK Group of Companies is to give utmost priority to deliver the best quality.

Some of their already successful ventures are N&T Engitech Pvt. Ltd., Admech Equipment (India) Pvt. Ltd., Clacom India Pvt. Ltd., Steel Hind Impex LLP, and Red Maple Production Pvt. Ltd.

The brand is gaining immense popularity in India and the global market worldwide due to the efforts of the chairman Talemahmadkhan D. Tunvar. TNK Group of Companies ensures you excellence in quality, accompanied by extensive research knowledge of products and processes.

Undoubtedly, their promising features are the key reasons for the trust they have garnered from several international businesses over the years. Currently, around sixty per cent of their business comes from overseas clients.

Housecupboard.com is going to be designed exclusively for garments, fashion apparel as well as home accessories. TNK Group of Companies have always believed in celebrating nature, and they aim to present day-to-day household accessories with a unique twist. One can sell and purchase a broad spectrum of day-to-day life products along with several decorative items for homes. Housecupboard.com can be your one-stop destination for garments, outfits, essentials, and other home accessories for sure.



With Emerchant.com, TNK targets to fulfil the needs of engineering materials and parts.

Here, a vast collection of engineering materials and parts may be bought and sold with ease of comfort. Emerchant.com is a crystal clear and user-friendly manifesto for all types of business.

Steelscrapbasket.com comprises of sale and purchase of steel scraps and re-usable steel materials.

Being environment-friendly, the company is doing its best by recycling products and resources into everyday items via this venture. The customers can buy and sell the already used steel materials and scraps at their convenience. Moreover, there is an availability of an authentic trade portal designed to uplift the businesses of scrap dealers.

With the three new ventures of the prestigious TNK Group of Companies under the guidance of chairman Talemahmadkhan D. Tunvar, you can be assured of the quality products of a wide range delivered at your doorstep. It would not only enhance your lifestyle, but also it would help you to increase your reach to a wider platform.

TNK Group of Companies garnered appreciation from eminent personalities associated with various professions from across the world. TNK Group of Companies, and he has sent them lots of love and wishes to prosper!

