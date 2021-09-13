TNW-The Natural Wash plans to launch its own curated app on its 2nd birthday anniversary

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): TNW-The Natural Wash, a personal care brand for skin, hair, and body care products, is all set to launch its own app on its 2nd birth anniversary.

The app will enable the customers to select their pick from more than 50+ products, and categories such as skin, hair, lip and body care.

It will be accessible on Google playstore and the Apple app-store and is expected to cater to the needs of the patrons extensively.

The brand aims to reach a bigger audience and cover the ground extensively with an intent to serve its customers more diligently with premium quality products at an affordable price. Using organic ingredients rather than manufacturing chemical-based products, the brand emphasizes on using natural elements bound in age-old processes to offer a one-of-its-kind range to the people. TNW-The Natural Wash ensures that products are not only cost-effective but also accessible to common people.

Since the company's 2nd birth anniversary was on 11th September, the brand is trying to showcase their vision to their customers. To make the day special and memorable for their employees and customers, TNW-The Natural Wash organized an Instagram live music concert. It was for the very first time a beauty care brand had organized a live music concert on the social media.



The brand is also aiming to make their customers feel one with their brand, thus putting out a sale scheduled from 16th to 19th of September. This sale will include special discounts and a buy 1 get 1 free scheme for customers to shop to their heart's content. This sale is the brand's biggest beauty care sale for the year.

Speaking on the occasion, Akshit Goel, Managing Director, TNW-The Natural Wash, said, "We, at TNW-The Natural Wash, are very excited about achieving this milestone. We believe the credit goes out to the entire team for embracing this idea and transforming it into reality. I would like to congratulate and thank each and every TNW-The Natural Wash family member for making the concept come to life. Our motto is to earn customer-satisfaction, and acquire more customers rather than just being focused on profits, and with this motto the company never sacrifices the quality of their products and brings excellent quality with the utmost purity. "

In future, The brand will be offering special discounts to its app users exclusively. In addition to this, for the convenience of consumers, TNW-The Natural Wash will accept online payments via debit card, credit card, and UPI, as well as cash on delivery. The firm is also working on establishing an easy instalment system on the app, which will make customers' buying experience smoother and one to remember.

TNW-The Natural Wash is a personal care brand for skin, hair, lip, and body care products. Founded in 2019 at the tender age of 21 by Akshit Goel and Shivangi Goel, the brand focuses on capturing the essence of earth and natural abundance with the help of innovative processes backed by an elaborated scientific approach. TNW-The Natural Wash delves deep into the rawness of nature and offers its customers a well-formulated range of personal care products.

For more information, please visit: www.thenaturalwash.com.

