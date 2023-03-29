To celebrate this summer wedding season, Platinum Guild International (PGI), India, offers stunning Platinum Love Bands by Platinum Days of Love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): The summer wedding season, offers couples the perfect time to celebrate the love that they share. A love that has blossomed through the journey of finding each other, and taking the first steps to take their relationship to the next level by getting married. To commemorate this special occasion, couples need a metal that is as resilient as their love and can retain its form and shape through the years. Platinum, the stunning white metal, is the perfect choice for these unique couples.

Platinum is also known as the 'metal of love' and resonates with the progressive values that define the younger generation's interpretation of love and togetherness. PGI's Platinum Love Bands offers a range of exquisitely crafted Platinum Love Bands that represent a special tale of love. Each love band is unique and symbolizes the values of mutual respect, companionship, and friendship that form the very foundation of a successful relationship.

As these rare couples exchange their vows and place the love bands on each other's fingers, there is a promise of a love that will always support, encourage, and cherish all that they are and all that they can be. Couples are encouraged to choose from PGI's Platinum Love Bands and celebrate their rare and special love with the perfect marker of their commitment.

What makes 'Platinum' the preferred metal of love today?

Rarity & Purity: With a promise of 95% purity, platinum jewellery offers one of the highest standards of purity. Platinum is also found in only limited quantities across the world and is one of the rarest metals to exist on this planet. Platinum is 30 times rarer than gold.

Everlasting Strength: A metal with celestial origins, platinum retains its original shape and sheen through the test of time.

Preferred Setting for Gemstones: Extremely robust in nature, platinum with its inherent density and strength also offers an extremely secure hold on gemstones.

Modern & Progressive: Platinum also stands for a modern and progressive value system defined by qualities such as respect, equality and friendship. Thus, the metal is referred to as the 'love metal' that defines the rare love between couples, marking emotionally significant milestones in a couple's relationship journey

Celebrity Favourite: Right from Anne Hathaway and Ariane Grande, to Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Priyanka Chopra, engagement rings set in platinum are a celebrity favourite trend.

This Summer, PGI offers an array of contemporary designs of Platinum Love Bands, to allow couples to mark their rare love on their special day with one-of-a-kind pieces.

Crafted with hexagon-shaped motifs, these love bands stand for how couples choose to support every side of each other, always. Cast in rare platinum, a metal that is found only in select locations, they are made to mirror love so rare.

Designed with beautiful indents, these Platinum Love Bands remind couples of their commitment to achieve many milestones on their journey together. Cast in rare and strong platinum, they are crafted to never wear away, matching the resilience of the love shared by these special couples.



These platinum love bands with repeating grooves are a perfect marker of how there's no limit to what one can achieve, with their partner's constant support. Much like platinum's high density and strength that provide the best support to diamonds, holding them in place for ages to come.

PGI India offers a curated selection of exquisitely crafted Platinum Love Bands, which is available across leading jewellery retail stores in India.

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA.

Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results. Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery. PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development.

PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

PURITY ASSURANCE PROGRAM

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt Ltd to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India. Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

