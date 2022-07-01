To help farmers, Rupesh Pandey joins the Bharatiya Kisan Forum for the empowerment of farmers

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/GPRC): Social Worker Rupesh Pandey joins the Bharatiya Kisan Forum for the empowerment of farmers.

He has been included by Devendra Tiwari, the National President of the forum on July 20, 2022. Devendra Tiwari got membership in the forum in view of his interest in social work and the bright future for youth and the empowerment of women and farmers of the country.

Along with this, he appointed Rupesh Pandey as "National General Secretary" of "Bharatiya Kisan Manch".



Apart from this, Devendra Tiwari also handed over an additional charge of "State Incharge" of Bihar-Maharashtra state to Rupesh Pandey. On this occasion, Devendra Tiwari said, "The Bharatiya Kisan Manch not only has hope for him but also fully believes that he will honor the former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Late. He will take ideologies of Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji and Sant Samaj one of the greatest men and heroes to the masses and strengthen the platform in the country and the state."

At the same time, Sharing his thoughts, Rupesh Pandey said, "Farmers are our food donors and it is our responsibility to connect the farmers with the main schemes of the government and take them forward. That's why today I decided to join the Bharatiya Kisan Manch and work under the leadership of respected Devendra Tiwari Ji. It is a matter of luck for me. The farmers of our country are very hardworking, for which the Modi government of the country is determined. The role of farmers is important in the progress of the country. That's why we are with the farmers and whatever work will be given to us from the platform. We will discharge it sincerely."

The event was graced by many officials among which Mahant Brijmohan Das and Sanjay Bhushan Patiyala were also present. With Rupesh Pandey joining Bharatiya Kisan Forum for the empowerment of farmers, it is for sure that a good time for farmers is near. And, now they will be able to fulfill their all needs with the help of Rupesh Pandey.

