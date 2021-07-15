TO THE NEW becomes a partner of Google Cloud Platform

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): TO THE NEW, one of the fastest-growing digital technology companies globally, announced that it has become a recognized Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Partner. This strategic partnership comes at a time when there has been an increasing demand for cloud services from enterprises and digital-native companies.

GCP provides infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and serverless computing environments to its customers.

Google Cloud Platform also provides its customers with advanced security tools for data privacy, while its serverless AI & ML platform helps customers automate processes and streamline operations. In addition to being a net-neutral Carbon Cloud, it allows customer data & apps to run on any cloud or environment - open-source, hybrid, or multi-cloud.

"TO THE NEW has been consistently recognized as one of the leading Cloud consulting and services companies across the globe. This achievement goes on to strengthen our Cloud services portfolio and the tech stack we offer to our customers," said Deepak Mittal, Co-founder & CEO, TO THE NEW.

He further added, "Our deep expertise in public cloud infrastructure, along with this partnership with Google will help us provide an unparalleled experience to our customers as they navigate their Digital and Cloud Transformation journeys."



TO THE NEW has been a strong player in this space with over 200 active customers, leveraging its deep expertise to define, execute and manage their Cloud journeys. With 10+ years on Cloud and over 300 implementations, TO THE NEW has 600+ Cloud accredited engineers to enable customers with their consulting, migration, and Cloud FinOps services on all the leading public cloud platforms.

TO THE NEW is a technology services company that designs, builds & runs digital products and platforms for enterprises, SaaS, and consumer tech companies.

TO THE NEW is recognized by global analyst firms like Gartner, Everest, ISG, and Zinnov for its capabilities in product engineering, cloud, data & analytics. The company also leverages its deep partnership with all the leading hyperscalers like AWS (Premier Partner), Azure, and GCP to provide end-to-end cloud professional and managed services to our customers.

Founded in 2008, TO THE NEW is one of the fastest-growing companies with a growth rate of over 60% since 2017. Its passionate team of 1500+ "Newers" is spread across 3 delivery centers in Delhi, Dubai, and NYC. TO THE NEW is a consistent winner of the prestigious "Great Place to Work" award since 2015 and ranked #47 in the top 100 companies in India to work for in 2019.

To know more, please visit www.tothenew.com.

