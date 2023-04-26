TO THE NEW named among India's Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All 2023

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): TO THE NEW, a digital transformation and product engineering services company, has been recognized by Great Place To Work India among - India's Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All 2023! This award is a testament to TO THE NEW's dedication to valuing, building, and driving an innovative culture that nurtures outside-the-box thinking and embraces new perspectives and ideas.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. In this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 75 organizations among India's Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All 2023 have been recognized. The report and the complete list (in alphabetical order) can be viewed here.

These organizations excel both in people practices that they have crafted for their employees and in proactively acting on the feedback to create a. TO THE NEW's focus on innovation and collaboration has been instrumental in driving its growth and success.

Speaking on the recognition, Deepak Mittal, CEO, and Co-founder of TO THE NEW, said, "It is indeed a remarkable achievement for TO THE NEW to be recognized among India's Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All 2023. At TO THE NEW, we believe that our people are our biggest asset, and we are constantly striving to create an environment that enables them to grow, learn and thrive. We foster an environment where ideas flow freely, and employees are encouraged to take ownership of their work. This yet another stellar recognition from Great Place To Work is a testament to our commitment to creating a positive work environment and fostering a culture of innovation."

In India, the Great Place To Work partners more than annually across over 20+ industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results.

Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO, Great Place To Work India, says, "Innovation is an essential aspect of any organization, and its importance in the workplace cannot be overstated. In recent years, there has been a growing recognition of the importance of fostering a culture of innovation in the workplace, particularly in the context of Indian companies. Our study report has shown that companies that prioritize innovation tend to outperform their peers in terms of growth, profitability, and overall success.



Also, a critical aspect of fostering a culture of innovation is creating an environment that encourages experimentation, risk-taking, and collaboration. These companies have invested in cutting-edge technologies and digital transformation initiatives while also prioritizing employee training and development."

TO THE NEW is a digital technology services company that provides product engineering, Cloud, and FinOps services to enterprises, SaaS, and consumer tech companies.

TO THE NEW is recognised by global analyst firms like Gartner, Forrester, Everest, ISG, and Zinnov for its capabilities in Digital Engineering, Cloud, OTT, and Data & Analytics. The company leverages its deep partnership with all leading hyperscalers like AWS (Premier Partner), Azure, and GCP to provide end-to-end Cloud professional and managed services to its customers.

CloudKeeper by TO THE NEW, an AWS FinOps solution, is ranked as a leader in the G2 grid for Cloud Cost Management. CloudKeeper provides guaranteed savings, software, services & support to its customers, all bundled into one solution!

Founded in 2008, TO THE NEW is one of the fastest-growing companies, with a growth rate of over 60% since 2017. The company's passionate team of 2300+ "Newers" is spread across its headquarters in Singapore and delivery centers in Delhi, Dehradun, Dubai, NYC, and Sydney. TO THE NEW is an 8-time winner of the prestigious Great Place To Work award. The company has also been recognized as one of India's Top 100 Companies to work for and is among the Top 50 IT Workplaces in India.

To know more, visit www.tothenew.com, www.cloudkeeper.ai.

