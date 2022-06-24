TO THE NEW ranked amongst the top 100 Indian Companies by Great Place to Work, India

New Delhi [India] June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): TO THE NEW, a leading digital technology company, has been ranked amongst one of the top 100 Best Companies to Work in India 2022 by Great Place to Work, consecutively for the third time in a row.

TO THE NEW stands for its people-first approach. They have been constantly innovating their practices and policies in the domains of hiring, rewards and recognition, learning and growth, and engagement while providing world-class services and solutions. The company has been certified Great Place to Work and has also been recognized as India's top 25 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM six times in a row.

Great Place to Work has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. In its 15th edition, this year 1100+ organizations in India applied to be a part of this research. Based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, the top 100 organizations in India across domains were ranked. These organizations particularly excel in people practices and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture.

"Being listed as a Best Company to Work again displays our commitment to nurture a conducive, inclusive and transparent work environment," said Deepak Mittal, Co-founder and CEO, TO THE NEW. "This achievement is a testament to all of our Newers' hard work and their passion for our culture. It strengthens our belief in our core value of people-centricity. We are committed to creating an exceptional employee experience at work and will continue to partner with our Newers in the journey towards establishing a high-trust, high-performance culture. Our people-first approach continues to translate to pioneering initiatives such as work from anywhere, adoption leaves, and more such decisions we make keeping our Newers' benefit & happiness in mind."

"The best way to predict the future of workplace culture is to create it. You can never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete. Best Workplaces are aware of what their people are doing, applaud their efforts, acknowledge their successes, and encourage them in their pursuits.



Best Workplaces have diverse teams that perform better, innovate more, and improve economic quality. Benefits build a concrete foundation of trust for Best Workplaces, where 82% of employees at best workplaces agree they have special and unique benefits. Today, on average 74 per cent of employees believe managers are keen on identifying key talent for promotions, handling biases, and creating a fair work environment. Companies that assign human capital effectively, create career opportunities and offer training and development experience 15 per cent higher employee intention to stay with the organization.

While the workplaces of the future need an equipped workforce, authentic leadership will be the bedrock which will make it sustainable. The future of work will be driven by higher intentional collaboration, maximizing human potential, and an inclusive approach to decision making. Congratulations to all our winners for this coveted recognition, the journey of Making India a Great Place to Work For All is only getting started!" - Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place to Work, India.

TO THE NEW is a technology services company that designs, builds, & runs digital products and platforms for enterprises, SaaS, and consumer tech companies.

TO THE NEW is recognised by global analyst firms like Gartner, Forrester, Everest, ISG, and Zinnov for our capabilities in Digital Engineering, Cloud, and Data and Analytics. The company also leverages its deep partnership with all leading hyperscalers like AWS (AWS Premier Partner & AWS Audited MSP), Azure, and GCP to provide end-to-end Cloud professional and managed services to our customers.

Founded in 2008, TO THE NEW is one of the fastest-growing companies in the IT industry. Our passionate team of 2000+ "Newers" is spread across our delivery centres in Delhi, Dehradun, Dubai, NYC, Singapore, and Sydney. TO THE NEW is a consistent winner of the prestigious Great Place to Work award since 2015. The company has been recognized in all 3 categories of Great Place to Work, 3 years in a row - Top 100 in India, Best Companies in IT/BPM, and Certified GPTW.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

