New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/Bloomingdale): Gold has traditionally symbolised prosperity in India. The longevity of gold's value demonstrates its reliability and allure across time. Due to its intrinsic liquidity, it is one of the safest investments in the eyes of investors.

Augmont Gold For All, India's No: 1 Gold Platform, trusted by millions of customers is a single-stop destination for all. A valued metal since time, Gold's inherent qualities as a liquid asset has played a significant role in its exceedingly strong performance in recent decades and is a personal favourite form of investment for all individuals. To simplify the process and provide assistance in all things related to gold, Augmont Gold For All provides a fully integrated gold ecosystem including Digi Gold, Gold SIP, Finance against Gold and purchase of Gold and Silver Jewellery on Spot and even on EMI basis. Bullion Federation has recognised Augmont GoldFor All as the Best Gold Dealer and Seller at numerous international conferences.

They recently announced that they are launching a new 24karat "Limited-edition Coin" minted by the prestigious India Government Mint (IGM)- a part of SPMCIL to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence. The SPMCIL comprises divisions with a long and illustrious history of managing the nation's security printing and minting. It all started with the minting of coins at the Calcutta Mint in the 18th Century. This new coin launch demonstrates Augmont Gold For All's vision to preserve Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's (Iron Man) legacy. Additionally, to keep growing with the thought of "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat", Augmont Gold For All released a patriotic video that portrays the greatness and spirit of India

This prestigious limited-edition coin is dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India in honour of his commitment and drive, and the iron mind to take up challenges. The obverse side of the coin is engraved with the "Statue of Unity" and the reverse side contains the logo of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. This 24K Gold coin comes with 999 purity and weighs 7.5 grams in tamper-proof blister packaging. The coin is accompanied by a scroll on the Preamble of the Constitution of India and a book depicting 75 glorious years of India. This book is a thoughtfully curated compendium that celebrates 75 defining moments and iconic metaphors of India post its independence. The design of the book is a brown beige textured style with a splash of Indian colour to symbolize colorful India. The natural theme represents national icons like the tiger, lotus, and banyan tree. All these elements come in a premium box with magnetic closure titled," Moments and Metaphors". The look and feel of this collectable masterpiece are inspired by "Desh ki Mitti," Monuments", "Old scrolls and texts" and omnipresent khadi.

Independence Day is always memorable, and Augmont Gold For All celebrates this day by taking the opportunity to remember our heroes through a patriotic video



Ketan Kothari, Director, Augmont Gold, said, "Augmont Gold For All has the vision to glitter a billion lives through the power of gold. We want to make gold a life enabler for all our stakeholders. We are proud to launch a coin celebrating India's 75 years of glory post-independence, minted with precision by the India Government Mint (IGM)- a part of SPMCIL. The coin has an elegant, minimal, premium, yet truly Indian design and hence a perfect souvenir for our loved ones. Augmont Gold For All would continue to stand for Trust, Value for money and Customer service."

In India, Augmont Gold For All is the largest, fully integrated gold ecosystem, covering everything from refining to selling. With a cutting-edge refining technique, Augmont Gold For All is one of the top refiners in India. In addition to refining, practically all of the gold mined in India, Augmont Gold For All imports Gold Dore bars from around the world and creates coins and bars of the highest grade. Augmont Gold For All sells the online gold, silver bars and coins they produce using the renowned SPOT (Spot Precious-Metals Online Trading) Platform.

For more information, visit https://www.augmont.com/.

