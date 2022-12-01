Tommy Hilfiger celebrates launch of Tailored Collection in Chandigarh, India with Guru Randhawa

Chandigarh [India], December 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TOMMY HILFIGER, recently celebrated the launch of its Tailored Collection in Chandigarh with music icon Guru Randhawa. Donning his look in TOMMY HILFIGER's classic Green Suit and Navy Blue Shirt, Guru wore the new collection in style. The intimate cocktail event also witnessed renowned bollywood celebrity, Ira Dubey and creme de la creme from the fashion industry like Anand Dixit, Neelaksh Apte, Prabh Uppal, Harsh Sharma, Carol Gracias and Rachel Bayros.



The celebrated American premium brand TOMMY HILFIGER's Tailored Collection features ideal fits that transcends from business wear, evening occasion, to smart casuals; best suited for a day-to-evening look. The colours pair perfectly with precision fits, premium fabrics, and luxe details for a sophisticated, tailored addition to one's wardrobe.



Glancing through the Tailored Collection, Guru Randhawa said, "Tommy Hilfiger is one of my most favourite brands and I love their new Tailored collection. From the fit, silhouettes, to colours, this collection has pieces that are best suited for multiple occasions like casual brunch, an evening look, formal office wear and more. Totally my style!"



WHERE: Tommy Hilfiger

Ground floor, Elante Mall

178, Industrial Area, Phase 1

Chandigarh, India

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

