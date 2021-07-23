Top 10 Healthcare Leaders in 2020-21 by The Indian Alert

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI/PNN): One of the professions that don't really fit into an 8-hour day job are those dressed in white coats consistently making efforts towards saving lives and providing optimal care.

The Indian Alert in association with Digisharks Communications is proud to present the list of Top 10 Healthcare leaders in 2020-21 from various healthcare specializations whose empathy, knowledge, and professionalism have changed the lives of many.

1. Dr. Anita Rajpurohit - Founder & Director of Samarpan Advance IVF & Laparoscopy Centre: From a humble beginning in the small city of Sumerpur, Dr. Anita Rajpurohit is an established name in the field of Gynaecology & Obstetrics. Dedicating her passion and medical expertise to her specialization, she is a changemaker who is working tirelessly to break the social taboos associated with IVF treatments in rural areas of Rajasthan.

Today, Samarpan Advance IVF & Laparoscopy Centre is the epitome of quality care for both mother and child offering world-class facility and IVF treatments in rural Rajasthan. She is a recipient of several prestigious awards, the more recent one being the 'Social Impact Award' in 2019.

2. Dr. Ravpreet Singh - Director of Dr. Pritam's Homeopathic Clinic and Laboratory: A reputed Delhi-based Homeopathic doctor and is also the co-owner of Dr. Pritam's Homeopathic Clinic and Laboratory located in the city. With an experience of more than 10 years, Dr. Singh has made a niche for himself in the field of Homeopathic medicine by curing innumerable cases of patients suffering from Thyroid, Diabetes, and PCOD, etc.

Currently, he is a member of the Indian Homeopathic Medical Association. Dr. Singh believes that if one has the correct knowledge, even poison can cure diseases. He emphasises the strong ideals of discipline, empathy, and hard work to provide optimal healthcare to his patients.

3. Dr. M.S.S. Mukharjee - Director of Pulse Heart Center: Dr. M.S.S. Mukharjee has become the healthcare leader over the past year. He is a pioneering Interventional cardiologist, who championed compassionate heart care. His philanthropic activities during COVID have earned him enormous reputation and praise. He donated generously for PM cares fund, provided lockdown relief for the migrant labour, treated COVID patients in the ICU, and educated the public through more than a thousand news channel debates.

He has been the most authentic source of information for doctors, patients, and policymakers alike.

He has been honoured with several awards including the prestigious Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam award by the deputy chief minister of Telangana.

His patients lovingly call him: "A heart doctor with the biggest heart".

4. Sumita Satarkar - Founder and Director of Swasthya Santulan Medicare Pvt Ltd. Pune: Acupuncturist Sumita Satarkar, a most trusted and well-distinguished name in Healing and well-being. She has enormous expertise in Traditional Pulse diagnosis as well as tremendous experience of 27 years to heal chronic illnesses only by Acupuncture. She is also a Trainer, Author, and International Speaker who illustrated her research on the most prestigious platforms like United Nations USA, Traditional Medicine festivals in Europe. She is a renowned & celebrated Acupuncture expert, having received the honor of excellence award at the hands of Sushmita Sen in 2016 and Madhuri Dixit in 2018. She has been Honoured with the most significant Awards like Mother Teresa, Rajiv Gandhi Excellence, and Mahatma Gandhi Sanmanat House of Lords, UK.

5. Dr. Vinayak Hiremath - CMO & Chief Consultant Physician, (Fellow in Endocrinology & Immunology) at KMK Hospital: Dr. Vinayak Hiremath is working as CMO & Chief Consultant Physician, (Fellow in Endocrinology & Immunology) at KMK Hospital, Cochin, India.



In 2019, the GOI honoured "The Pride of Nation" Award by Defence Minister - Rajnath Singh for his exemplary contribution to medical science and diabetes.

During his career, he received various awards from other prestigious organisations namely IMA, Lions Club, Residents Associations, KRV, and many others. He was Awarded Health Ambassador.

He along with his wife owns an NGO named "R-DOC" & has conducted various socio-medical philanthropic & environmental activities.

He conducted free telemedicine consultations for covid19 patients. He was able to reach 4k covid positive people pan India in just one quarter.

6. Dr. Kousar A Shah - Group COO of Aakash Healthcare: Dr. Kousar A Shah, an acclaimed & well-reputed name in the healthcare industry, currently the Group COO, Aakash Healthcare, Delhi, had developed a unique & highly effective process of INTERNAL LOCKDOWN when few employees of his organisation were infected by COVID in the first wave. This INTERNAL LOCKDOWN not only prevented the further spread of infection in his organisation but also in many other organisations. A medical doctor, an administrator, & business leader, known for his innovative leadership like this, & people management skills, he has played a major role in making his current organisation one of the quickest establishments to achieve BEP in a record time.

His two-fold leadership principle of 'tough love' & 'patient engagement with empathy' has proven to be highly productive, resulting in positive outcomes, year on year.

7. Dr. Sonam Pandhi - Director of Dr. Pandhi's Skin Clinic and Aesthetic Centre: Having more than 5 years of experience in practice, Dr. Sonam Pandhi is considered to be one of the best dermatologists in Punjab. She is an excellent dermatologist who has been breaking the boundaries in providing advanced dermatological and cosmetological procedures in the northern region of India. Dr. Pandhis Skin Clinic and Aesthetics Center is one of the eminent centers in Patiala providing state-of-the-art care. Armed with the most advanced machines, infrastructure, and professional team, Dr. Pandhis has become a recognised name in the sphere of dermatology. With her compassion and service towards patients, they always feel that they are in the right hands. Dr. Sonam's contributions have got her facilitated with several accolades which include the best young dermatologist in Punjab.

8. Dr. Ish Pandhi - Director of Rapid laboratories, Patiala: Armed with over 8 years of experience, Dr. Ish Pandhi is one of the most renowned pathologists in Patiala. Dr. Pandhi has envisioned giving top services in the field of pathology at his diagnostic center - Rapid Laboratory. The Rapid Laboratory is a health center of repute in the region and is recognized as a centre of innovation and premier clinical pathology lab. Having highly trained staff with years of experience in their particular fields and four centers in Patiala city, the Rapid Laboratory has become the go-to point for patients to get their checkups done. Currently, Dr. Pandhi is a Life Member of the Indian Society of Dermatopathology and also contributes as an expert for the Mission Fit Raho, News World India. Dr. Ish Pandhi's passion and efforts in this sphere have been recognised with several accolades, some of which being Excellence in Clinical Pathology (Punjab), Punjab's best diagnostic service provider, Quality Excellence, and Best Medical Testing Laboratory of Punjab.

9. Dr. Ashish Gupta - Co-Director of Gupta Dental Centre The Multispeciality Centre: Dr. Ashish Gupta is a highly respected and well-renowned orthodontist based in Delhi. Currently, he is the Co-director of Gupta Dental Centre -The Multispeciality Centre, which is one of the most advanced dental care facilities in the city with state-of-the-art dental technology offering a wide range of dental care services.

He is a strong advocate of ethical medical practice and offers personalised treatment plans for his patients. Recently, he has been featured in the Forbes India (March 2021 issue) for his ceaseless efforts during the COVID 19 pandemic towards providing quality care to his patients in Delhi-NCR through innovative ways.

10. Dr. Raj Baida - Director of Madrasi Piles Clinic: Ayurveda Specialist, Dr. Raj Kumar Baida is a renowned and reputed name in Ayurvedic treatment of anorectal diseases like piles, fissures, fistula, Rectal prolapse. Practising for the last 20 years, Dr. Baida has successfully treated more than 30,000 patients and also worked towards breaking the stigma related to anorectal diseases. Honesty and empathy are the hallmarks of his medical practise and his patients' smile and happiness stands testimony to his expertise in the field. Due to his exemplary work in the field of Kshar Sutra therapy, Dr. Raj Baida was awarded many awards and accolades. His reputation has seen immense growth over the last few years for the treatment of most complex anorectal cases.

List Created By: The Indian Alert

