Top 10 IAS Coaching centers and their techniques in Hyderabad and Bangalore

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/PNN): The UPSC Civil Services Exam is one of India's most prestigious exams. Every year, thousands of people attempt it across the country. However, only a small percentage of them are able to realize their IAS ambitions. The IAS exam is not only difficult due to the length of its syllabus, but it is also frightening due to its highly unpredictable nature.

Studying is an art form. Some students complete it quickly, while others take days. This is because they have figured out a method that works for them, whereas others do not. Don't worry if you fall into the second category. We are here to assist you.

To ace any competitive examination, a scientific approach to preparation is required, and hard work alone will not get you a job, which is why research is being conducted on teaching skills, education, and learning methods to understand scientific methods for textbook reading, memorizing, note taking, and effective reviewing.

Below are some detailed techniques from the Best IAS Coaching institutes in Bangalore

Top Learning Techniques for UPSC Aspirants

1. Combine Words and Visuals

2. Apply Spaced Repetition Technique

3. Use Mnemonics

4. Create Mental Maps

5. The Feynman Technique

Final Thoughts

Top Learning Techniques for UPSC Aspirants

1. Combine Words and Visuals

Learning anything is easier when it is presented to us visually. It is made easier when a chart, graph image, or other visual is included with the information. Students must try to interlink text with visuals in some way while reading so that they have more ways to remember it. It will enable the student to recall the information using either text or visuals.

And the visuals could be anything. It could be the colour of pen you use to highlight a specific topic, a location where you choose to study that specific topic or any mental image that helps you remember the material. This method is extremely effective and will undoubtedly be beneficial. For example, watching a documentary about Mughal Era rule in India would be far more beneficial than reading a 500-page book.



2. Apply Spaced Repetition Technique

You must have encountered situations in which you learned something. However, as soon as you give the exam, the memory fades. Have you ever considered why your mind is unable to retain information for an extended period of time? Or why does all of this knowledge vanish? To fully comprehend this, you must first comprehend how our brain functions. If you want to remember something, you must refresh it on a regular basis at specific time intervals.

Make sure to keep your handwritten notes. Make sure to review them for short-term retention within the first 20-24 hours of receiving that information. After that, you can simply set the notes aside and try to recall the information from memory. This will aid your preparation for the UPSC exam.

Once you've finished your notes, try to recall all of the information the next day without using any notes. You can even create flashcards to help you remember the information better. Every 24-36 hours, you can review the information gathered for preparation. This will strengthen your memory retention. This task does not require a significant amount of time. You can even recall it while you are walking or sitting idle. After a few days of this, you can pull out your study materials and go over them again. This allows your brain to reprocess the concepts, making learning easier.

3. Use Mnemonics

Although the term Mnemonics may sound frightening, we have all used it to improve our memory since childhood. Remember VIBGYOR, a mnemonic technique that helped you remember all of the colours of the rainbow. Similarly, you can create abbreviations, acronyms, and other techniques to help you improve your memory. Furthermore, there are several mnemonic techniques available for IAS exam candidates; simply Google them and you'll be good to go. Candidates, on the other hand, are more likely to remember self-created mnemonics, so use those as well.

4. Create Mental Maps

Another very effective way to improve your memory is to create mental maps and co-relationships between various facts, data, and information. For example, it would be sensible to research the emergency period from 1975 to 1977, as well as the details of India's 4th and 5th 5-year plans. Apart from elaborating on the political reasons, it will provide you with a few economic reasons that led to the declaration of an emergency in India. Similarly, an IAS aspirant can create a mind-map about railway development in India and its relationship to the country's overall growth in GDP.

5. The Feynman Technique

This is a very popular technique, and everyone has used it in their studies. Teaching is the best way to learn anything. When you try to explain a concept, you discover what you remember and what irritates you. You will also discover whether you have a complete understanding of the concept or if you are still stuck in some areas. This is known as the Feynman Technique. This tip will be extremely beneficial wherever you study a new concept. Explaining something to yourself is the key to ensuring that you understand it. If you can do that, you will undoubtedly memorize it faster.

Final Thoughts

So, whenever you prepare for a competitive exam like UPSC, make the most of these steps and incorporate them into your schedule. Be strategic in your planning and consistent in your efforts. These tried-and-true methods for concentrating on UPSC exams have been proven to be effective. Joining a reputable IAS coaching institute in Hyderabad, Bangalore can help you in your journey of preparing for IAS and cracking it with flying colours.

www.pragnyaiascoachinghyderabad.com

9880487071 - 8639180703

sripragnyaiasacademy@gmail.com

www.pragnyaiascoachingbangalore.com

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

