Top 10 Most Influential Business Leaders of The Year 2022 by The Indian Alert

The Indian Alert in association with Digisharks Communications is proud to present the list of Top 10 Most Influential Business Leaders in 2021 from various industry sectors, who have changed the business world with their innovative ideas and professionalism.

1). Rabindra Narayan MD and President of PTC Network : Considered as father of Punjabi satellite television, Rabindra Narayan is the brain behind first-ever Punjabi satellite TV channel, Punjabi World. He then went on to head ETC Punjabi & Zee Punjabi. But then decided to become that primal force himself with the launch of PTC Network. Having ten plus titles like Jewel of Punjab by ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Greatest Global Leader by Asia One besides being honoured at the House of Lords & VSC in London. His eyes are always looking around, trying to catch a new idea, and new venture. What's next? That's what exactly what RN to his friends, still says: What's Next?

2). Yukti Nagpal Director of Gulshan Group : New scion of Luxury Yukti Nagpal Luxury has been at the nucleus of Gulshan Group since its genesis 33 years back. Mr. Gulshan Nagpal, founder of Gulshan cultivated the idea of superior luxury to his clientele, and now that idea has been propagated further by Ms. Yukti Nagpal a stalwart who comes with dynamic ideas that are bound to set higher standards in the Real Estate World.

Gulshan Dynasty, a luxury spectacle has left its mark on the market by being the pioneer life and wellness project in North India, which aims to provide holistic lifestyle to the residents by taking care of all aspects of their lives.

This out of the box and futuristic project's success is credited to Ms Nagpal - an innovative thinker, a true maverick, and a marketing whiz, she is the mind behind Gulshan Group's robust marketing analysis and luxury product portfolio.

3). Nikhilesh Tiwari Founder and CEO of Spay Technology : Nikhilesh tiwari believed in technology being the greatest egalitarian enabler in this modern age. Spay India is not just another mobile payment application. The team has succeeded in bringing about a certain equilibrium in the mobile payments sector and helping the rural population enjoy the perks of going cashless. A network of agents and merchants has been created to cover as many locations as possible. Spay India, now a complete B2B portal, offers a plethora of services like - Online money transfers, Aadhar enabled payment system, Utility bill payment, Travel, Bus ticket booking recharge, Insurance, and many more.

4). Dr Ankita Singh Senior Vice President & Global Head HR,IT,Admin and Travel of CIGNEX : Dr. Ankita has over 22 years of progressive experience in managing and leading various aspects of Human Resources spanning across high paced business domains of ITES. In addition to all functions of HR, Ankita overseas other enabling functions like Administration, Travel and Resource Management. Ankita holds a PhD in Management and is a Gold Medalist in BBA as well as MBA. She has done HR and Business Strategy related Executive Management Programmes from IIM-A, ISB- Hyderabad and XLRI. Also she has been awarded by Forbes India and Great Manager Institute as Top 100 People Manager in India for last 3 consecutive years 2019, 2020 & 2021.

5). Durga Prasad Tripathi Founder and CEO of Future's Finance : Durga Prasad Tripathi is the CEO and Founder of India-based blockchain company Future Finance, which is a blockchain-based technology. He was born on 21st April 1997 in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Since his college days, he was hooked on trading, and increasing possibilities in the field of technology. He started trading in the share market and achieved some considerable milestones with his finite market analysis. Durga is also a self-taught Blockchain developer. After coming in contact with cryptocurrencies in 2017 he saw new opportunities. His aim is to put the Land of Ganga on the Global Map of Blockchain Technology.

6). Puja Saluja Founder & CEO of Dynamic World Education Community Pvt Ltd. : Puja Founder of a remarkable global education community and a leader in the true spirit, Puja Saluja is a trailblazer who is set to redefine the journey of 'study abroad' aspirants. With 15+ years of expertise in the EdTech world, Puja delivers energising insights to make the aspirants future-ready.

Her venture, Dynamic World Education Community, popularly known as DWEC, is based on her vision of serving to inspire, and help every student comprehend academic success and a prosperous career. DWEC has nailed its prominence by providing free education opportunities with 100% scholarships. With its all-inclusive service basket; right from detailed evaluation to applying to universities abroad, test preparations, counselling, visa, education loan, DWEC is at the forefront of global education.



7). Sanjib Sahoo Executive Vice President and Global Chief Digital Officer of Ingram Micro : Sanjib Sahoo is a globally recognized digital visionary currently disrupting the world of technology distribution as the EVP and CDO of Ingram Micro. Sahoo is spearheading transformation of Ingram Micro to a platform business through its digital twin Xvantage. He has digitally transformed two different industries and won dozens of awards including being one of ten global executives named to the 2021 Business Transformation Hall of Fame. A Harvard Business School alumni, Sahoo brings a unique combination of business acumen and technical prowess. He holds several patents for data and streaming technologies and is a TED speaker and contributor to several top publications.

8). Palak Maheshwari Founder of Global Platter : Palak Maheshwari A creator, innovator, and thinker. From the struggles of a stereotypical Indian middle-class family, I grew stronger and established a career as an actuarial professional. But even with all the perks, I felt something was missing. And that is when Global platter was born.

Global Platter is a boutique for all D2C businesses to get customized content and branding that best suits their need. Soon, I made my mark in the male-dominated industry of photography. Focusing on my self-growth and fitness, the girl who couldn't throw a ball, broke into the top 50 squash players in the country. Next, the plan is to take Global Platter to the international level, and live my passion, every single day.

9). Rohit and Lakshya CO-Founders of King Uncle : A legacy of 70 years, Kingle Uncle dry fruits is where quality meets technology. After inheriting the family business, the Talwar Brothers, Rohit and Lakshya, knew they had to create something new. Recognizing the need of the hour, for quality nuts, seeds and berries in premium packaging, they co-founded King Uncle.

Today, King Uncle has a PAN India presence.

Serving a country that demands the highest quality of nuts in their auspicious gifting and daily consumption, King Uncle has made its mark.

The plan is to now take their venture to the international platform. The duo, hailing from the small town of Saharanpur is now known as the master of nutrition

10). Aditya and Mukti CO-Founders of Omthatu : When a fitness influencer and a YouTuber bring together their knowledge and creativity, the result is a revolutionary start-up. This is what happened when co-founders, Mukti and Aditya created Omdhatu.

Coming from a legacy (or family)of rajvaidyas, they recognized the need to bring Ayurveda back to Indian households. They stepped into a slow rise market, where catching the eye of the audience was hard but today, Omdhatu presents a range of quality products, that care for all the 7 dhatus (tissues) present in the body.

The dynamic duo is on their way to fulfilling their dream of a healthy India and their audience recognized their potential. Omdhatu has become a household name today but the journey is just starting.

