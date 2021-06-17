Top 10 most promising Entrepreneurs 2020-21 by the Indian Alert

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI/PNN): When Steve Jobs inspired hundreds of professionals by encouraging them to 'follow their passion', it was not just another piece of advice. Our work is what fills a large part of our life and the only way to feel satisfied is by doing some great work which comes only if we love what we do. Even though the internet is full of ideas, it cannot turn that idea into a business nor make one an entrepreneur if it is not backed by passion, diligence, and hard work. The Indian alert, a growing digital media platform for news and marketing honoured ten entrepreneurs who have turned their passion and mission into hugely successful business ventures.

1. Ajay Ajmera - Founder of Ajmera Fashions: Since 1992, Ajmera Fashion was entrenched with a dream of providing women empowerment & equality to women in anyways.

Looking back to the previous phase, in 2013, Ajmera Fashion was going to end its journey. But with god's grace and unfaltering resolution, the Internet blessings unlocked our way to expand into new markets by offering tailored experiences to customers around the world by providing quality products & services across 30+ countries and it was determined as a change in their growth.

Recently, Ajay Ajmera, the CEO of Ajmera Fashion was awarded "The Champions of Change award" for "Women Empowerment & Social Welfare" by the Governor of Goa (Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari). It was the most cherishing & honoured moment for them as well as for Ajmera Fashion.

2. Manodh Mohan - Founder/CEO Skyislimit Technologies Inc: From rags to riches, the story of Manodh Mohan of Skyislimit Technologies Inc is all about zeal, determination, and hard work. 15 years back, the man who started as a freelancer, today, runs a company with over 70+ passionate technology-driven enthusiasts. Manodh with his products Salesfokuz-Fokuz proudly serves market leaders like SBI DFHI, CSB Bank, DCB Bank, Saraswat Bank, Godrej, etc., through customized solutions and has by far bagged 10+ awards which include both international and national. Even during the pandemic, Manodh raised a USD 2 million angel investment for his company from a US-based visionary Suneel (Sonny) Menon, and his wife Ms. Shari Menon. Manodh always holds to two catchphrases - "EVERY PROBLEM HAS A SOLUTION" and "TEAMWORK MAKES DREAM WORK".

3. Priyanka Bhatnagar - Founder of Samridhii: Believing in the immense power of the human soul, Priyanka has turned herself among the most recognized tarot card & Reiki Healer in her discipline. Decades of helping people rendering Spiritual services related to psychic healing, angel healing, horoscope matching, numerology aiming of prosperity and contentment in the lives, manifold since 2018 she has become "The Best Tarot Card Reader in Delhi".

Embracing the journey with "Healer of the Year-2018", "Excellence Award 2019 in Tarot", "National Gratitude Award -2020" acknowledged by iconic personalities like Malika Arora, Sapna Swaraskar, Sonali Bendre, Preity Zinta, and more.

"SAMRIDHiI" helps people in their career, business, relationship, and more.

4. Viraj Kohli - Director of Uviraj Group: Viraj Kohli is the Director of Uviraj Group that is India's Most Trusted and Fastest Growing Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) Manufacturer.

After completing his education at the Newcastle University in 2017, Viraj along with his brother Swaraj started their journey with a sole mission to 'help save as many lives as possible'.

With over 250 employees and two manufacturing facilities spread across 100,000 square feet, Viraj saw the opportunity and quickly ventured into manufacturing PPE Kits at the onset of Covid 19.

Sticking by the tagline 'Hume Parvah Hai', they have donated over 15,000 masks/PPE kits since the Pandemic started.

5. Abhishek Sinha - Founder of NotJustLex Education LLP: Abhishek Sinha is the Founder of NotJustLex (NJL). Before starting his entrepreneurial journey, he was a Partner with the M&A, PE team at two of the leading law firms of India (Khaitan & Co, Mumbai, and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Mumbai). Abhishek is also a qualified solicitor of England & Wales and has post-qualification experience of more than 15 years. NJL is a platform for young lawyers and law students to learn and express themselves. NJL's vision is to: (i) provide accessible quality legal learning; and (ii) bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical applicability. The focus is primarily on participatory learning. Recently, he was included in the list of Times 40 under 40, 2021

6. Paspuleti Pallavi Krishna - Executive Director of Tripura Constructions: A woman of elegance. She is one of the handfuls of women in the construction industry, devotedly handling home & family business with utmost care. Setting new standards & continuously embracing better practices is her routine. Empowering everyone in her journey also leading through inspiration comes easy to her. Pallavi is very passionate about sustainable development & takes every measure wherever possible to achieve it. She is the patronage of Indian art, culture & handicrafts. A very promising woman as leader of the future

7. Hindol Basu - Founder & CEO of Actify Data Labs: His dream has always been to create a technology product company in India that can compete with the world's best.

Hindol- the Founder and CEO of Actify Data Labs, which helps companies leverage the power of data, brings about 19 years of a machine learning experience.

A big believer in teaching analytics and data science to young students and professionals, Hindol teaches at places like IIM, IIT, HBS, and IITB.

Co-authoring the book Business Analytics- Applications to Consumer Marketing, which has sold over 3000 copies worldwide, Hindol was also the first in India to build credit bureau analytics for the Indian market.

8. Dr. Sitanshu Singh - Founder/CEO of ThinkFiniti Education: Dr. Sitanshu Singh always harboured an intense passion for helping individuals, and society at large. He founded Thinkfiniti Education through which he has Trained, counselled, and improved the lives of over 2.5 lakh students all over India. He, after offering his services as a Covid-19 frontline worker, set his eyes upon the domain of healthcare and is now also the founder of MedFiniti Healthcare through which he looks to provide multidisciplinary healthcare to his patients.

He is a multi-dimensional entrepreneur who is working hard to improve and develop both the Education and Healthcare industries and is doing so with an industrious and perseverent mindset.

9. Monica Uberoi - Founder and Principal Architect at SPACES: Monica Uberoi is the founder and Principal Architect at SPACES. She is a gold medalist and a member of the Indian Council of Architecture with a rich experience of 24 years.

A perfectionist by nature, Monica gives attention to detail and is committed to exemplary design. Her work is modern and reflects her sensibility towards society, culture, and environment. Under her leadership SPACES has completed over 300 projects in residential, commercial, and corporate interiors.

Her firm has been awarded the Best Interior Design firm in Delhi. As a woman of substance, she has clearly demonstrated the outstanding qualities which a woman leader should possess. She has been celebrated as one of the change-makers in the country, pouring invincible potential among women entrepreneurs.

10. Ram Shriram - CEO of Mahagram: Ram Pathade, 29, is a Young Entrepreneur, Investor, and the Founder & CEO of Mahagram- a banking technology company that provides technology and infrastructure to banks and BFSI Start-Ups that process more than 10000 crore transactions annually.

He launched BharatATM, India's First Rural NEO Bank which Sonu Sood- an Actor & Humanitarian had previously endorsed.

An app that turns any retail store into a banking outlet, enabling customers to get banking services when shopping for their everyday needs having more than 3,00,000 retail banking touchpoints across India, serving more than 10MN customers monthly.

Ram is also an investor in several tech and fintech start-ups, including Finoviti, Fidypay, and others.

List Created By: The Indian Alert

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)