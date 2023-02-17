Top 10 Prominent Educational Institutions of the year 2022-23 declared by Fame Finders

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI/PNN): The names of the top 10 prominent educational institutions of the year 2022-23 are announced by Fame Finders Media. These institutions, with over two decades of existence, have played a significant role in transforming societies.

These institutions are highly ranked based on their academics, excellent faculty, infrastructure, outreach, resources, and reputation. These have now become renowned names in society through their continual contribution towards the evolution of the nation.

Below-mentioned is a brief overview of the Top 10 Prominent Educational Institutions:

1. MAK Airways Pvt. Ltd. - CEO, Arvind Agarwal

Arvind Kumar started his career in the Aviation Industry in 2004 with Indian Airlines in the security department. Later, he joined Paramount Airways as Security In-charge and additionally handled corporate affairs at DGCA, HQ & MoCA, and other Regulatory Authorities. He started his own training center MAK Airways, in 2014, which is a one-stop station and DGCA Approved training organization for Pilots, Engineers, Cabin Crew & Ground Staff. He always had the zeal to start something of his own, especially to help aspiring aviators. Through his training academy, he has been supporting aspirants across the nation who want to prosper in the aviation industry by providing them with training at a minimum cost. He has been recently honored with the Entrepreneur Excellence Award by the Governor of Rajasthan Shri. Kalraj Mishra, Promising Icon Award in 2022 & Beacon of Shining India by Coffee Table Book.

2. Cafe Converse - Founded by Sonu Goel

Cafe Converse is all about Communication, Conversation, and Connection. Cafe Converse was founded by Sonu Goel in 2010. She is a certified trainer of the British Council. Today English has become a widely spoken language all over the world including in India. People who are well-versed in speaking and communicating in English have an edge over people who cannot. Recognizing the fact that language is a barrier for so many people, Sonu Goel started 'Cafe Converse'. She started very small and today the institution is training people all across the globe. Sessions are conducted via both online and offline modes. They start with making a connection with the student first, understanding their personalities, expectations, and weak areas, and then training starts. As every learner is unique, so is their training methodology.

3. Alaknanda Institute Of Education - Founded by Amit Aggarwal

Amit Aggarwal is a career counselor, an education consultant, and the director of the Alaknanda Institute of Education. The institute has enabled every student to get enrolled in the college and the course of their choice. The institution is associated with diverse reputed colleges and universities of Delhi NCR. It is the first Technology-driven start-up in India, providing end-to-end solutions for students and a Unique profile-based college recommendations engine that helps students find the best-fit information for 35000+ colleges available on the website. The institute empowers students by providing them with personalized advising and academic guidance. Hence a reliable platform for youth to flourish in their careers.



4. Indian Institute of Planning & Technology Foundation - Founded by Rashmi Upadhyay

IIPT provides management education to every individual who believes in going high in life through the willingness to put in hard work and the drive to succeed, team IIPT, under the guidance of Rashmi Upadhyay, designed pocket and time-friendly job-oriented courses as full-time courses are often unaffordable and time-consuming. More and more case studies also give a deep insight into the different management policies and their utilization in business. These case studies will equip a student to make the right move in this ever-challenging business environment. Our short-term correspondence study ensures a student gains the similar knowledge and expertise that he/she may gain through any full-time management course.

5. London Organisation of Skills Development - Director, Prof. Dr Parin Somani

The London Organisation of Skills Development (LTD) has been founded for progressing global societies towards a united, prosperous future. The organization aims to help humanity through education, women empowerment, and youth development. The firm also facilitates specialized skill acquisition in multidisciplinary subjects. The company does journals and conferences and brings up everyone on the platform to share their knowledge and ideas.

Prof. Dr Parin Somani believes that lifelong learning and skill development is vital elements of sustainable societal progression and improved quality of life. Therefore, she has invested immense time and resources to collaborate with governmental and non-governmental organizations to facilitate progression through skill development. She has been instrumental in inspiring the youth towards understanding the importance of education and lifelong learning as they are the future leaders of the nations that they reside in.

6. RK Group of Educational Institutions - Founded By Naresh Chandra Bansal

The RK Group of Educational Institutions was founded in 1995. Since then, the institution has consistently adhered to the highest academic standards. The RK Group of Educational Institutions has grown tremendously and attained a leadership position as a result of its excellence in imparting quality education. This speaks volumes about its enduring commitment, outstanding faculty, and rich learning environment. Coupled with years of resourceful experience, the society has successfully established its following educational units.

-RK College of Systems and Management, Delhi

-RK College of Law



-RK College of Systems and Management, Firozabad

-RK Films and Media Academy

-RK Academy of Art & Design

-RK Convent School

The units are also offering certificate courses in association with the Delhi University, in both online and offline modes.

7. Sunder Deep Group of Institutions - Founded by Mahendra Aggarwal

Sunderdeep Group of Institutions (SDGI) was established in 2006 with a vision of becoming a center of excellence for professional education in all its realms. Within a short period, SDGI has assumed a credible position among the most progressing professional education institutions of the National Capital Region. SDGI presently houses several colleges under its banner and is ably supported by a well-equipped campus enabling barrier-free education to streams like Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Architecture, Law, and Hotel Management. "I am sure that all Colleges under Sunderdeep Educational Society will grow exponentially in quality and size and will prove their worthiness by meeting the expectations of aspiring students and parents. May God bless our students to achieve Professional eminence in their fields of education and make our members fulfill their dreams of centers of Excellence in professional education." - Mahendra Aggarwal, Chairman.

8. International Academy of Designs and Arts - Founded by Renu Bhargava

IADA is one of the top academies of Arts & Design, where students are prepared for professional excellence in design and experiential learning. Its mission is to create an academically and culturally diverse student population and productive regional and global citizens in the world of fashion and design. IADA is committed to inspiring, educating, and creating true professionals in the sphere of art and design by promoting academic excellence through a well-crafted curriculum and a distinctive learner-centered environment. IADA provides a rigorous learning experience built on the highest standards of academic excellence; an environment that promotes creativity and experimentation; and diverse experiential learning with a variety of industry partners. IADA endeavors to hone the skills of every student and prepare young minds to face the challenges of today's global fashion and design industry.

9. GL Bajaj Institute of Management and Research - Chairman, Dr Ram Kishore Agrawal

GL Bajaj Institute of Management and Research, Greater Noida is a leading B-School in North India offering a Two Years Full-Time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) Program with dual specialization in areas of Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, Operations, International Business, and Information Technology approved by AICTE, Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India.

The Institute has various accolades and awards in the field of management education as ranked among Top B-Schools in Uttar Pradesh (North Zone), Best Management College in placement in November 2022, and Awarded as "Best Institute in Asia with strong Corporate Connect" by ASSOCHAM, Awarded as the Best B-School by Integrated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) during Leadership and Innovation Summit.

The institute is equipped with state of art infrastructure to promote excellence in the field of management by focusing on in-depth subject knowledge, real-world skill development, internships, live projects, interactive sessions, and industry affiliations to cater to the needs of budding professionals.

10. Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed University) - Founded by Dr Patangrao Kadam

Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) is an academic institution with social commitment. It has made high-quality education available to a large number of students through its constituent units.

At the age of 19, in May 1964, Dr Patangrao Kadam established Bharati Vidyapeeth. Within a few decades, he developed it into one of the largest educational organizations in the country, known for its high academic excellence worldwide.

To provide educational opportunities to deprived students, the University has established the School of Distance Education and provides all the necessary amenities to the students enrolled with the institution to accelerate their self-learning.

This University is a multi-campus, multi-faculty University, which is now one of the largest Universities of its kind in the country, having as many as 29 constituent units including 3 research institutes. It has campuses in Pune, New Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Kolhapur, Karad, Sangli, and Solapur.

