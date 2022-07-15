Top 10 Rising MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) in 2021-22 announced by Fame Finders

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/PNN): MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) play a vital role in increasing the country's GDP. Since its inception, this sector has remarkably contributed to improving the employability rates and has introduced various fresh talents to the platform where they can leverage their potential.

Fame Finders Media honoured the Top 10 Rising MSMEs and its founders, who found their way to success despite various hindrances and has proved themselves to be big players in the MSME sector.

1. Anoopama Mukerjee Lohana, Founder of Mahatattva Wild Earth Retreats

Mahatattva Wild Earth Retreats is an Experiential Enterprise; curating holistic getaways and residential wellbeing programs in Forests and ecologically vibrant destinations.

The retreats combine all levels of Yoga, Kriya, Meditation, Sound Healing, Forestbaths & Earth Commune with Art, Movement, Music and local community culture experiences.

After two decades of successful, entrepreneurial media life, Anoopama transitioned to her call of facilitating Body, Mind, Spirit Wellbeing for everyone who seeks it. Her mission is to Demystify & Normalise Spirituality & Alternative, Holistic Healing for the modern urban.

Her vision is now poised to co-create India's first Forest, Sound & Energy Healing-based Wilderness Wellness Resort in Pench, Madhya Pradesh.

2. Sonal Purohit, Founder & CEO of the PaintBrush Art Community

Sonal Purohit is a writer and a poet. Since 2018, she has established herself as an artist and a curator, which has inspired many themes and artists alike.

In 2019, she founded The PaintBrush Art Community. She came up with a platform that gives an edge to emerging artists. The platform organizes many activities like exhibitions, art-based fashion shows, fabric art, and cafe arte talk show. Since 2019, the platform has had nearly 300 plus international artists. The group has been a highlight of emerging art platforms in local newspapers.

Sonal also won the prestigious Maharana Awards in Art in 2021, the first group to honor blue-collar workers in UAE with Indian Consulate.

She was the first to curate an Art & Artisan Coffee table book comprising 100 international artists from 11 countries. She showcased 15 International exhibitions, and soon she will join stage acting.

3. Anil Joshi, Founder of Embebo Healthcare Services Private Limited

EMBEBO (Medicine Beyond Borders) is a health care startup founded by Anil Joshi, and its co-founders are Dr. Shiv Shankar and Ajay Joshi. The vision of EMBEBO is to support the "global strategy on digital health" and the government's "National Digital Health Mission" to build a digital health environment in India.

Embebo helps hospitals, clinics, labs, and pharmacies in tier 2, tier 3 cities, and rural India to quickly reach digital presence within 24 hours and provide tools and services for small & medium healthcare institutions to go paperless and join the NDHM-compliant ecosystem.

Embebo has now spread its footprint to more than 150 Hospitals & 1000+ Doctors & Service providers and served more than 0.5 million patients across the country.

4. Ishan Bajpai, Founder of Melt Rapid LLP

Ishan Bajpai is the Founder and Chief Executive-Officer of MELT RAPID LLP. As a Mechanical Design Engineer, he has been utilizing his industrial expertise in product design to cater to the needs of various industrial verticals - Industrial Design & Automation, Medical, IoT, and Architecture.

MELT is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, and a DPIIT recognized Start-Up which is working with a vision to bridging the gap between prototyping and production by utilizing advanced 3D printing technology as its primary tool of operations. The company provides various engineering services such as Product Design, Rapid Prototyping, Reverse Engineering and Product Development & industrial products such as 3D Printers, 3D Scanners and Filaments for complete product development solutions.

5. Suresh Babu Immadisetty, Founder of Best Biotech

Best Biotech is a pharmaceutical company in Vijayawada, the city of Andhra Pradesh. Best Biotech was incorporated in 2010 by Shri Suresh Babu Immadisetty with a vision of the glory and thrive to success by a slogan "The best care for a better life," aiming toward the access to best quality medicines for all.



Presently Best Biotech has a marketing network in Pan India. With more than 550+ products in various segments like -Tablets, Capsules, Syrups, Pediatric drops, Dry syrups, Pain relief sprays, Nasal drops, Ear drops, Dry Powder Inhalation Capsules, Respules, Inhalers for asthma, Cold chain products, Dry powder INJ, Liquid INJ, Ointments, Lotions, Soaps, Shampoos, Protein powders, Hormones like Dydrogesterone Herbaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Liquid ORS, Dusting Powders, etc.

6. Santanu Basu, Founder of Lets Game Now

Santanu Basu is India's first-ever professional gamer and has been the only Indian gamer to have acquired the 3rd position in World Cyber Games for FIFA in China. To date, Mr. Basu remains the only Indian gamer to be sponsored by Tempo Storm (US Esports Team).

He founded Let's Game Now, one of India's leading Esports organizations. The platform aims to bring a change in the way gaming is perceived in India. Let's Game Now maintains an Esports news portal and organizes daily tournaments for various games - in both offline and online settings, thus making gaming a culture accessible to talented gamers.

7. Mahesh R. Pottangadi, Founder of Pottangadi Monark India Pvt. Ltd

Pottangadi Monark India Private Limited is a fast-moving consumer goods company based in Calicut, Kerala. Its business serves both locals and consumers from other parts of Kerala. The company has established a foothold in the industry and registered on 17 December 2021.

Pottangadi Monark has a large customer base that is always expanding because they firmly believe that customer pleasure is just as vital as their goods and services. Pottangadi Monark wants to serve a wider range of customers shortly by growing its product and service offerings. The company manufactures products in categories such as Soaps, Hair Oils, Cosmetics, Spices, Ready Eat Snacks, Coffee, Tea, Nutraceuticals, OTC Pharma Products, etc.

Mahesh R. Pottangadi, the founder of Pottangadi Monark India Pvt. Ltd., is a well-experienced management consultant aged 58 years and a native of Kerala. He is a postgraduate in commerce with a specialization in financial management and holds a law degree.

8. Anand Jha, Founder of Moving World

Moving World is an innovative company that values creativity, experimentation, and new ways of thinking. To produce unique, durable, and meaningful work that supports our clients' deeper engagement with their purpose, we blend knowledge, data, beauty, and courage.

Anand A. Jha the founder of the Moving World, has experience of more than two decades in the academics and development sector. He is credited for organizing many national & international conferences and film festivals in various Indian states.

The company's vision is to provide brand marketing programmes focusing on results that raise consumer awareness, enhance their standings and encourage them as they expand with the mission to gather creative ideas appropriate to clients a unique experience.

9. Amit Shankar, Founder of House of Lions

Amit Shankar, an advertising stalwart, a well-known international best-selling author, and poet, founded the House of Lions. It is India's leading communication consultancy, providing integrated communication solutions encompassing digital, social, branding, positioning, media planning - buying, and end-to-end campaign management.

With a diverse base of clients, automobile to FMCG, real estate to banking, heavy equipment to IT, the clients are spread across the globe, from Singapore to France.

In addition to two global poetry collections, Mr Shankar has five bestsellers to his credit. His short stories have been adapted into movies, plays, and skits. At the Frankfurt Book Fair and the Beijing Book Fair, his novels have represented India in the modern Indian literature section.

The Great Indian Literary Festival, also known as TGILF, was founded by Mr. Shankar and is the only regional literature festival in India with a global footprint.

10. Vipin Gupta, Founder of NDCON Construction

NDCON Construction deals in ready-mix concrete and works for various prestigious projects, such as - National Importance, Air force, Central Vista, Metro, Railways, and bridges.

NDCON offers various concrete mixes for all structures and buildings, including High-strength, Early-strength, and Fiber-reinforced concrete. The company manufactures and delivers customized RMC formulations to suit the clients' requirements.

Founded by Nitin Gupta and Vipin Gupta, NDCON aims to foster innovative concepts so that our manufacturing process becomes robust and delivers the most solid products.

