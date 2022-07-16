Top 10 Rising NGOs in 2021-22 announced by Fame Finders

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI/PNN): NGOs work their best to uplift the deprived sections of society. These Non-governmental bodies strive hard to improve the conditions of victims by assessing their needs.

By being a potent mediator that conveys the issues of society to the govt and successfully bridging the gap of injustice and inequalities, these NGOs have accomplished their goals of seeing a prosperous society.

Fame Finders Media supported its vision and honoured the Top 10 Rising NGOs in 2021-22, who have commendably contributed their participation in improving the lives of every individual suffering in society.

1. Divey Foundation, Founded by Dr Divya Tanwar

Divey Foundation promotes the skill development of women and girl children. The Foundation provides education and skills to the children living in the urban slums of Delhi. The foundation also works to protect women against domestic violence and provides legal, medical, and mental support in cases of crisis. She has done several practices and has been awarded the 'Suryagaurav Rashtriya Puraskar-2020' award for her exemplary contributions and has been nominated for the prestigious Padmashri Award, 2022.

Dr Divya Tanwar founded Divey Foundation. She is PhD in Computer Science, M.Phil., M.Tech, M.C.A., M.B.A. and B.Sc. (Electronics), and is a distinguished academician with over a decade of teaching experience.

2. I-Help Foundation Goa, Founded by Parveen Maurya

I-Help Foundation Goa is a registered Non-Government Organization and one of the actively involved Youth Volunteering organizations working in the Social Field for the Upliftment of underprivileged people across Goa. The Foundation has undertaken many social, educational, and environmental projects like I-Help Outreach Goa, I-Educare, I-Warriors, I-Clean, and many more.

It is also a platform to provide opportunities for youth who want to participate in community development despite time constraints actively.

Their Vision is to create a Self-Reliant Society Powered by Selfless Individuals. The integral approaches of the I-Help Foundation have gained recognition and appreciation from many eminent personalities like Mridula Sinha, Governor of Goa and Shripad Naik, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Government of India.

3. G-Sil Educational Society, Founded by Dr Gaurav Sharma

One of the best NGOs working earnestly for the welfare of underprivileged children. The humanitarian initiative NEKI KI RAAH - an act of devoting oneself to the upliftment of society was founded by him. This initiative was instigated by the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khatter and partaken by prominent Celebrities, Educationists, Ministers and Dignitaries from different arenas.

"The actual purpose of life lies in living for others"- is his life's prime principle. Dr Gaurav Sharma has been strenuously working for the less privileged children enabling them to get enlightened and empowered with the gifts of Education and proper healthcare. He is a proud recipient of more than 300 National and International recognition, making him one of the most distinguished Educationists and philanthropists. His organisation under his stewardship is flourishing and has been listed in the Top NGOs of Haryana as well as the Nation and has left no stone unturned to provide all possible assistance to them.

4. RKCS Educational Society, Founded by Naresh Chandra Bansal

"Knowledge is supreme wealth." RKCS Educational Society was established with this motto in the year 1995. Since then, the institution has been constantly adhering to the highest standards of academics. Due to its excellence in imparting quality education, the RKCS Educational Society has grown tremendously and attained a leadership position that speaks volumes about its enduring commitment, outstanding faculty, and rich learning environment.

Coupled with years of resourceful experience, the society has successfully established its following educational units.

RK College of Systems and Management, Delhi

RK College of Law

RK College of Systems and Management, Firozabad

RK Films and Media Academy

RK Academy of Art and Design

RK Convent School

The units also offer certificate courses in association with Delhi University, both online and offline.

5. The Rising - Tamso Maa Jyotirgmaya, Founded by Tarun Sharma

The Rising - Tamso Maa Jyotirgmaya is a registered society founded over a decade ago. The Ngo focuses on preventing individuals from suicide by helping them manage their stress-related challenges. Though The Rising works to heal and support people from all walks of life, most of its programs emphasise children and Adolescents.



The Rising aims to uplift underprivileged children by providing them with the required educational resources. It believes that positive thinking influences our success, which is why organizes various motivational workshops on teaching Life Skills in Schools and colleges.

6. Pankh Society, Founded by Aarti Thapa

PANKH started working in the community as a voluntary organization in April 2012. It spreads support among the different age groups, gender, and categories of people in need through volunteer contributions. The organization was formed to promote a sustainable and self-perpetuating approach.

The organization has tested methodology to understand the real need of the targeted community and support and empower them through regular hand-holding and monitoring support.

PANKH's overarching mission is to create an equitable society where all human beings coexist with dignity. The organization works to uplift the underprivileged and weak communities, especially women, in rural and semi-rural areas and slums by developing their life skills, economic skills, and socio cultural-skills and making them self-reliant.

7. Art 4 Peace Awards, Founded by Dame Munni Irone

Beverly Hills-based Dame Dr Munni Irone is a global peace leader, author, celebrity coach, humanitarian, human rights advocate, and spiritual teacher. Bringing peace and prosperity to her community and worldwide is her passion, and she has devoted herself to this cause.

She has founded multiple organizations. One of those is a non-profit foundation in 2015, Art4PeaceAwards, which recognizes those who are leading the global efforts for peace. The Art4PeaceAwards comprises seven categories (music, dance, cinema, culinary arts, martial arts, painting arts, and king/queen) and brings nominees from seven continents to teach people to be proud of their own culture while learning about others.

8. Anmol Seva Samiti, Founded by Arvind Kumar Chakarwal

Anmol Seva Samiti is an institution that provides free education to unprivileged children in rural districts. It acquaints them with the Indian culture and values. The foundation also promotes plantations and has conducted various cleanliness awareness campaigns.

Health camps are also organized under Anmol Seva Samiti. It is a private organization that works to uplift the deprived sections of our country by educating them, imparting adequate skills, and making them aware of the dos and don'ts through its specialized awareness campaigns and events.

Anmol Seva Samiti runs a campaign on Disabled Voter Awareness and is a recipient of the Rajdhani Gaurav Award.

9. Gramin Samriddhi Foundation, Founded by S K Singh

The Gramin Samridhi Foundation (GSF) is registered under Societies Registration Act 1860. The goal of GSF is to create wealth and employment for the stakeholders through systematic Social and Engineering interventions to tap the hidden potential of the Rural economy.

We aim to create a wealth of Rs. 8,000/- Crores and employment of 15,000 by 2030 and to have zero migration of workers from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh by 2047. Our long-term goal is to command 10 per cent of the economy of Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh by 2060 by utilizing the economic macro never available before.

The foundation's President: S.K. Singh, has more than three decades of experience as an ex-scientist of DRDO, a manager in multinationals and an entrepreneur leading the team with a vision of Prosperity and wealth creation.

10. Compact Society For Social Welfare (CSSW), Founded By Dr Salek Chand

The Compact Society for Social Welfare (CSSW) Delhi got registered in 2008 UNDER the SOCIETIES REGISTRATION ACT OF 1860. Since then it has been working to uplift the social community through education, training, conference, health camps, and other social activities.

The Foundation Aims -

To enhance the knowledge and skills with the quality of the various kind of professionals by collaborating with individuals and organizations.

To empower IT Professionals, Library and Information Science (LIS) Professionals, Academicians, Social Workers, and Housewives through education and training.

To felicitate the differently abled professionals financially, morally, and socially.

To felicitate NGOs and other like-minded organizations to conduct meetings and documentation reflecting the development of society.

The area of operation is now been expanded in various states of India, such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Kerala, and planning to reach other states too.

This successful campaign had been organized, managed and coordinated by Fame Finders and readers may know more about the campaigns by clicking on https://famefinders.in/ or https://www.facebook.com/My-Diaz-Success-Stories-102281499126797/ or contact at +91 8376073113

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

