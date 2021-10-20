Top 11 activities to do in Kashmir on a budget

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/ATK): Often described as 'Heaven on Earth, Kashmir is one of the most beautiful places in India that offers a great scenic landscape.

While this is the perfect place for photography enthusiasts there are plenty of activities that you can do in Kashmir that offer you the best thrilling experiences that you can take back with you. You can book a Kashmir tour package to make the most of your trip, budget and time.

In this article, we will highlight a list of 11 top activities in Kashmir that you can experience for the thrill and that too on a budget.

Kick off the trip with a Shikara ride

A trip to Kashmir is incomplete without a Shikara ride. It is the best way to explore the essence of Kashmir. While the experience is simple, the Shikara ride offers you those quiet moments where you can relish the panoramic landscape of Kashmir that surrounds you. These simple and elegant-looking shikaras symbolize the old world charm and offer you a unique way to explore the eternal beauty of Kashmir.

A two-hour shikara ride would be a great experience as you float on some of the popular lakes in Kashmir and make memories that will last with you forever.

The cost involved - can be up to INR 150-250 per person.

Trek through the Himalayas

If adventure is your calling, Kashmir has plenty to offer you in terms of different treks and trails that you can find here. You can trek and hike through some of the best landscapes in Kashmir and get the best experiences that you always wanted. Nestled in the lap of the mighty Himalayas, Kashmir is a great spot where you can live a nomad lifestyle for a few days. This would offer you a unique experience as you explore the local fauna and flora and adapt to the environment that this place has to offer.

You can find some really good hiking and trekking packages that can allow you to pass through the thick pine forests and lush greenery while you admire and explore the charm of this mystic land.

The cost of trekking packages would differ based on the packages you choose.

Stay in a Houseboat

If you are looking for something unique, a stay on the houseboat in Kashmir must be on your list. You can find plenty of houseboat options both offline and online so you may choose the boathouse that meets your expectations and budget.

The docked houseboats in the Dal Lake jetty are a once-in-a-lifetime kind of an experience. From solo travellers to couples and families, this is an activity or experience that suits the likings of every tourist that visits Kashmir.

The good thing about these houseboats is the kind of facilities they provide. With the advancing technology, there's nothing that you'd not get in the boat. From Wi-Fi to transportation services, they provide you with all.

The cost of the houseboat can start from INR 1,000 to 2,000 per night.

Setting Up Camps in Meadows and Valleys of Kashmir

Kashmir is packed with plenty of meadows, valleys and lakes that offer you a great way for campers to set up their camps overlooking some of the picturesque landscapes. From the golden meadows of Sonmarg to the scenic valleys of Pahalgam you can find ample opportunities for camping.

If you are vacationing with your family, camping in Kashmir is a great way to experience nature in its purest form. You can find many camping packages that allow you and your family to get the best camping sites in Kashmir.

The cost of the camping packages would differ based on your choices.

Swoop through a Cable car ride

One of the most popular tourist activities in Kashmir is the Gondola car ride. This is a safer and more family-friendly way to move around Gulmarg. It is considered to be one of the top things to do when you are in Kashmir. It is a great experience for fun lovers, adventure seekers and even photo enthusiasts.

This cable car ride offers you an opportunity to get a panoramic view of the area as you move up and down the mountain in a relatively short time without you having to break a sweat.

The ticket prices for the Gondola ride are affordable. The gondola ride is available in three distinctive phases and you will need a ticket for every phase located at different altitudes.



The ticket prices for the Gondola ride starts from INR 300 per person.

Ski down the slopes

If adventure is on your mind, skiing and snowboarding are two of the most common adventure activities in Kashmir. However, for this, you need to visit during the right season to be able to experience that. It is only during the winter months that you can find thick blankets of snow around the hilltops and mountains to be able to ski down from that.

Gulmarg is among the best skiing destinations in Kashmir attracting many adventure-seekers to slide down the open slopes.

The cost of skiing and snowboarding in Kashmir starts from INR 700 per person.

Get to Golfing

Although it might seem out of place, Kashmir is emerging as a golfing paradise in India. Over the years, the picturesque valley of Kashmir has become the go-to place for many aspiring golfers and golfing enthusiasts.

Today, Jammu and Kashmir have six world standard golf courses. However, there are many others where regular golfing enthusiasts can try their golfing skills. Some are even located inside the premises of the big hotels. If you are in Gulmarg, try your golfing skills at the Gulmarg Golf Club course, which is one of the globally renowned spots for golfing.

The cost of golfing in Kashmir starts from INR 800 per person.

Try Horse Riding

Horse riding in Kashmir is not just an activity but a way to explore the rural locales and the unspoiled scenic locations that are hard to explore on foot. While Pahalgam and Gulmarg are among the best spots for horse riding you can find many other places where you can opt for horse riding activities.

Hiring the horses through a tourist office would be a great way to find the best horses and professionals that can guide you through the process.

The cost is involved: starts from INR 300-400 per 30-40 minutes.

Try out the Local Cuisine

Being in Kashmir you ought to try your hands on the local Kashmiri cuisine. This would not just allow you to try something new and unique but also offer you an insight into the local culture and traditions.

You can try out various Kashmiri curries and vegetarian items like Paneer Chaman. However, if you prefer meat dishes you should try the staple Lamb/Mutton Rogan Josh. Kashmir also has a range of street food vendors in the local markets that you should explore to try out the local cuisine.

Try River Rafting

Most people in India think of Rishikesh when they think of river rafting. However, there are many places in Kashmir where you can try your hands on this adventure sport. If you are in Sonmarg or Pahalgam you can find many places here that offer you river rafting on Grade 1 to 3 rapids. If you are a professional river rafter you can also try your hands on the Grade 4 rapids on Lidder and Sindh rivers.

You can find many group river rafting packages in Kashmir that you can choose based on your skill levels and experience.

The cost is involved: starts from INR 600-700 per person.

Walkthrough Old Srinagar

Kashmir, especially its capital Srinagar, is the epitome of culture and heritage. Hence, a walk through the streets of Srinagar is a great way to go back in time and explore the history of this place. For this, you can look for some great heritage walk packages that can help you snake through the narrow lanes of Old Srinagar.

The heritage walk would offer you to have a glimpse of the old houses, structures, architecture, and gardens that stood the test of time. The heritage walk packages also allow you to dig deeper into the life of the locals and meet with the local artisans that live here.

If you are planning to visit Kashmir you need to focus on the activities that you want to cover and the places you want to be. This would allow you to optimize the time, money and resources you have and explore Kashmir the way you want to.

