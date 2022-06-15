Top 3 Coins to invest in the 2022 Bear Market: Mehracki (MKI), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL)

New Delhi [India] June 15 (ANI/ATK): If you do not know a lot about the bear market trend, it is ok because this article will show you how to invest in the current bear market. A bear market is when the price of cryptocurrencies falls by 20 per cent or more. This can make investors panic, however, this article will show you how to use this to your advantage. We can start by looking at established cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). They have both fallen significantly through this bear market, but are expected to bounce back as a bull market materialises.

Mehracki (MKI) is a new meme coin currently in its first stage of pre-sale. This coin has seen a dazzling pre-sale thus far, with its growing popularity leading investors to add it to their portfolios.

The new meme coin on the block: Mehracki (MKI)

Instead of investing in the bear market, the option to invest in a coin that has not been affected by it is always there. You can find this in Mehracki (MKI). The new meme coin has numerous use cases which have increased its popularity among crypto aficionados.

Mehracki's (MKI) goal is to promote health and travel using a blockchain as a tool. Users will be able to travel without the hassle of currency conversion fees, and will also be entitled to exclusive discounts from businesses. The new token operates on the Solana (SOL) network.

Meme tokens often rely on popularity and general hype for their success but Mehracki (MKI) has real-world applications along with a loyal following to keep it relevant and successful. The new meme token offers an exciting investment opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to get substantial returns on their investments if they buy into the pre-sale.

Ethereum (ETH) shows promising signs during the bear market



The bear market has been hard on cryptos like Ethereum (ETH). However, the blockchain network has shown promising signs that a bull market will occur. The rate at which the cryptocurrency is going down in value is stabilizing. Now could potentially be the best time to invest in the bear market.

While other blockchain networks are limited to the services they offer, Ethereum (ETH) offers an entire financial ecosystem for its users. Most cryptocurrencies operate on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

Because of its importance in the crypto world, Ethereum (ETH) is seen as a safer long-term investment. The price of ETH has dropped 32.77 per cent in the past 7 days according to CoinMarketCap. This will give you an opportunity for a huge return on your investment if you buy before the bull market occurs.



Solana (SOL) can be the key to your bear market recovery portfolio

Solana (SOL) provides decentralized finance by utilizing blockchain technology's permissionless features. This crypto has risen rapidly since its launch and continues to do so.

Solana (SOL) has been affected by the bear market like most cryptocurrencies. However, the crypto giant shows extremely promising signs of recovery through its recent data. Solana has dropped 25.18 per cent in the past 7 days according to CoinMarketCap, yet it has increased by 7.01 per cent in the past 24 hours. This shows that the bull market could well be underway for Solana (SOL).

According to Solana's (SOL) own price prediction, the SOL coin is expected to reach colossal heights of USD 450 per coin this year. This is in contrast to its current USD 29.35 due to the bear market. These price projections show the potential this coin has this year.

Final thoughts

The current bear market can be disheartening to crypto investors. However, it is often followed by a bull market which sees cryptocurrency values rise by 20 per cent, as seen in 2017. This means now is potentially the best time to invest in established cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), as they reach their lowest points. If you are looking for a safer investment, turn your attention to Mehracki (MKI). This new meme token has the potential to explode in 2022 and with it being in its first stage of pre-sale, there is plenty of time for the coin to increase in value before its launch.

For more information about Mehracki, please visit the following websites:

Presale: https://buy.mehracki.io/register

Website:http://mehracki.io

Telegram: https://t.me/Mehracki_Official

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

