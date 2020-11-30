Top 5 Commercial - Retail Projects in NCR to Watch Out For

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of the most flourishing business destinations of the country, the National Capital Region (NCR) holds magnetic power in drawing organizations and provides them the requisite ecosystem to establish a name. The rapid urbanization of the region further enhances its prospects of being a thriving commercial center. Various MNCs have offices located in the region further creating myriad employment opportunities. The ease of doing business in the region is evident by the fact that it tops the list of cities having the highest number of start-ups and unicorns. Apart from that, it is also augmenting the growth of big retail stores. Noida, Greater Noida, and Gurugram have emerged as a cynosure for people and acquired the status of most preferred realty investment hubs. Here are some most sought-after projects in the region that can help businesses script their success story.

1. M3M Urbana - M3M Urbana is a sprawling 17-acre master development which is based on 'live, work, shop, play' concept. It has a massive 500 meter frontage facing the main road. It is one of the best mixed use property housing retail hub, F&B, modern day workspaces, entertainment zone, serviced apartments and IT Park.Located in sector 67, Gurugram, M3M Urbana Retail, M3M One Key Resiments and My Den are part of the sprawling 17-acre master development, M3M Urbana. The complex also comprises a Leed Gold certified, Business Park for large corporate houses and Urbana Premium office spaces for aspirational brands. M3M One Key Resiments are run in partnership with a four star hospitality partner. It secures close accessibility to South Delhi, NH-8, International Airport and Manesar. The area is looked upon as one of the country's hottest investment destinations.

2. Omaxe Chowk - Situated in the heart of New Delhi at Chandni Chowk, Omaxe Chowk has been conceptualized as an 'under one roof' concept. The well-planned placement of Omaxe Chowk makes it proximal to key landmarks like Sis Ganj Gurudwara, 3 min. walk from Old Delhi Railway Station, 5 min. walk from Red Fort, among others. Omaxe Chowk is envisioned to be a one-stop solution to the retail, entertainment, and shopping needs of consumers. Spanning across 4.5 acres, it will comprise 3 levels of retail spaces, food and beverage joints, multi-cuisine restaurants, and 5 levels of parking with a capacity to accommodate 2100+ cars. The project is expected to herald a revolutionary transformation in the aesthetics, retail, and real estate landscape of the region. Besides taking care of retail needs, it will decongest the region, reduce environmental pollution, improve aesthetics and revive the lost glory of Chandni Chowk.



3. Elan Mercado - Elan Mercado is a blend of High-Street Retail, Salubrious Foodcourt, 5 Silver Screen Multiplex, Fine Dine Restaurants, Multi Cuisine Outlets & Cafes & Luxury Serviced Residences with an exclusive Clubhouse facing Aravalis. It is a perfect lifestyle destination with the best of amenities. Located in the heart of Gurugram, Elan Mercado is bang on the main NH-8, sector 80 Gurugram which is easily accessible from Delhi/ International Airport and also close to the proposed metro station. Its dense residential catchment area surrounded by corporate, golf courses makes it one of the most strategically located Projects. Elan Mercado is the Landmark of New Gurugram with 5 Silver Screen Multiplex by PVR and has signed iconic Retail Brands for the perfect shopping experience.

4. World Trade Center Noida - Spread across 42 acres, World Trade Center Noida (WTC Noida) is a mixed-use commercial complex that has office spaces, service apartments, and recreational spaces. WTC Noida has collaborated with the Uttar Pradesh Government for the first Mobile Open Exchange (MOX) Zone in the country, acting as a catalyst in enabling the growth of the mobile and allied sectors in the region. With the robust network of 326 World Trade Centers in 88 countries, World Trade Center is a global brand that has the potential to skyrocket the growth possibilities of its clientele. It offers high returns, the security of investment, capital appreciation, and gives buyers a pride of ownership. WTC Noida is well-positioned to emerge as a preferred investment hub which along with the upcoming Jewar Airport and the recent announcement of the Film City is likely to give a fillip to the state's economy.

5. DLF Prime Towers - It is a prominent commercial landmark located in South Delhi's business hub Okhla Phase 1, that works as a one-stop destination for businesses. With over 400 retail and office spaces which are 710 sq. ft. onward, It's a world-class complex equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and flexible office spaces. Spread across total area of 1.95 hectares, the complex has close to 70% open spaces designed as green belt. The Commercial complex has ground plus 8 floors; Ground floor with rental spaces supporting the office spaces from 1st till 8th Floor. The locational benefits include proximity to Central and South Delhi, along with Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon. The towers come with independent office spaces, and provisions for retail shops. Prime Towers has been designed keeping in mind services to make life easier for office goers with a multi-cuisine food court, shuttle service, and parking for up to 600 cars, beside ample free parking space for visitors.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

