Top 5 Green Belt Certification in 2022 - ISEL GLOBAL Guide

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI/ATK): Green Belt Six Sigma Certification is based on a statistical process controlling methodology created by Bill Smith to reduce waste, improve efficiency, and increase the effectiveness of business processes. There are two certification titles to consider: Six Sigma Certification and Lean Six Sigma Certification. Both work towards the same goal of eliminating waste and improving efficiency by working on variance in the business processes. The difference is Six Sigma tends to have consistency in results and reduce variance, and Lean focuses on removing waste and increasing the speed of the process.

Generally speaking, each title has the following Belt designations:

- White Belt Certification: Gives a basic understanding of Six Sigma methodology and helps aspirants to understand more facts about six sigma.

- Yellow Belt Certification: A better understanding of Six Sigma compared to White Belt, but holders aren't yet leading projects on their own

- Green Belt Certification: Has an advanced understanding and leads their own projects, works as a six sigma practitioner, or serves as a team member under a Black Belt.

- Black Belt Certification: Leads six sigma project teams, provides coaching and advice to management and employees and works under a Master Black Belt.

- Master Black Belt Certification: Leads Six Sigma efforts across the organization, and works closely with decision-makers and business stakeholders to get six sigma implementation on an enterprise level.

Best Six Sigma Green Belt Certification Course

There are many different ways that you can earn your Six Sigma Green Belt Certification. However, not all of them are created equal. In order to ensure that you get the best possible education and training, you should consider taking a course from a reputable provider.

One of the best things about taking a course is that you can learn at your own pace. You can also choose to study online or in a traditional classroom setting. Whichever method you choose, make sure that the provider you select is accredited and has a good reputation in the industry.

The Top 5 Six Sigma Green Belt Certification for 2022

- ISEL GLOBAL, CLSSGB, Green Belt Certification

The most advanced Certified Six Sigma Green Belt Course as per the curriculum outline of The ASQ Body of Knowledge and accredited by top international Lean & Six Sigma accreditation bodies. The ISEL GLOBAL Green Belt course features instructor-led training by international coaches and MBB trainers and works of live project implementation to help participants understand the application part of the Green Belt. The certification is accredited by American Board, IASSC, CSSC, IQF USA, and the UKAC United Kingdom.



- ASQ, CSSGB Certification

Training materials consist of a handbook, study guide, question bank, and certification prep. The certification prep is self-paced and online only for the Green Belt. The time it takes to study for the exam depends on how fast you get through the materials. However, expect it to take four to eight weeks.

- International Six Sigma Institute, SSGB Certification

You have one year to take your certification exam after paying for the online program. After getting certified, there are no recertification requirements or renewal. This institute does not have any project requirements for any of the levels nor any work experience requirement to get certified.

- Coursera, Six Sigma Green Belt Specialization Certification

This course will provide you with advanced knowledge of root cause analysis, lean tools, control plan, process control, and statistical process control (SPC) as they are associated with Six Sigma and Lean. This is a self-paced course, each module is equipped with videos, reading material, case studies, and tools for six sigma analysis.

- TUV SUD, SSGB Certification

The six sigma green belt certification course offers in-depth training on the knowledge demonstration of Lean Six Sigma tools to further enable employees to strategize their daily work and improve efficiency. The course is delivered by experienced trainers and classroom models.



How Do I Get My Green Belt Certification?

To get your Green Belt Certification you must enrol in a six sigma certification course and pass an examination. Sometimes employers offer Green Belt Certification directly through their own internal department. Otherwise, you can enrol in a course offered by universities, colleges, or certification agencies.

With the course, you will learn about the Six Sigma Green Belt methodology and how to apply it in the real world. Most courses, like ISEL GLOBAL Green Belt Certification, also require a Six Sigma project to demonstrate proficiency before you take your certification examination.

After passing your examination you'll earn a Certified Green Belt designation. If you wish to proceed to a higher level, then the next step you may plan for is the Black Belt Certification. Most companies offer a Yellow Belt Certification, Green Belt Certification, Black Belt Certification, and Master Black Belt Certification.

