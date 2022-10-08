Top brands acquire spaces in Grandthum

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Grandthum, one of the most sought-after and fastest developing IT/ITES project in Greater Noida West, recently announced that it has leased retail spaces to renowned lifestyle brands like Tata Westside, Meena Bazaar, Van Heusen, Reebok, and Miraj Cinemas. In total, these brands have acquired more than 80,000 sq ft of retail space in the project. The brands deal in a diverse range of lifestyle segments, from fashion, ethnic wear, footwear, accessories and home furniture.

Miraj Cinemas will be an essential offering which will have a 5-screen multiplex with a seating capacity of over 900 people offering latest screen technology to give a resounding cinematic experience to movie lovers.

Located in Techzone 4 and sharing close proximity to the upcoming Jewar International Airport, Bhutani Grandthum is spread across 23 acres, offering opportunities for Anchor stores, Hypermarket, retail stores, dedicated zones for food, Night clubs, entertainment, kids' play area and well-designed office spaces. It is to enhance the lifestyle shopping experience for customers living in the vicinity.



"Grandthum, a masterpiece development with ultra-modern architecture is happy to collaborate with these brands, transforming the project into a lifestyle hub. We wish to present a one-stop solution to the customers for their diverse needs in both commercial and retail segments. We are looking forward to adding more brands to our development," said Sumit Agarwal, Director-Sales & Leasing, Grandthum.

