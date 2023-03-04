Top DeFi Projects of 2023: Aave, Convex Finance, and Dogetti

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/ATK): Decentralized finance (DeFi) has revolutionized the financial world in recent years, providing new opportunities for investment and financial inclusion. With the DeFi space constantly evolving, it's essential to keep track of the top projects.

In this article, we will explore the top three DeFi projects of 2023 based on their potential, innovation, and growth. These projects have been chosen for their ability to disrupt traditional finance and bring financial freedom to people worldwide. Whether you are a seasoned DeFi investor or just getting started, these projects are worth keeping an eye on.

Let's begin!

Aave: Flying To The Top

Aave is an Ethereum-based decentralized lending and borrowing protocol. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrency assets in a trustless and permissionless manner, meaning that no central authority controls the platform, and users can transact directly with each other. Aave's unique feature is its "flash loans", uncollateralized loans that can be taken out for a short period and are helpful for various DeFi applications such as liquidity provision and arbitrage.



It's a decentralized lending and borrowing platform that allows you to borrow up to 17 different cryptocurrencies. But before you can borrow, you have to put up some collateral. The collateral must be equal in value to the tokens you want to borrow.

And here's a little tip - if you use stablecoins like DAI or even AAVE tokens as collateral, you'll get a discount on the fees. That's right, AAVE incentivizes you to use their tokens as collateral.

Convex Finance: Curving Away From Losses

Convex Finance is a platform that works with stablecoin exchange Curve Finance (CRV) and incentivizes CRV token holders and Curve Liquidity Providers (LPs) with additional returns on their stakes. Curve is a decentralized crypto exchange focused on stablecoins, allowing LPs to stake their tokens and earn yield.





Convex allows CRV token holders and LPs to stake their tokens and earn boosted rewards, regardless of the number of tokens held. The funds are pooled and staked on Curve, earning boosted rewards shared equally among yield farmers. LPs can earn base interest, boosted CRV rewards, Curve trading fees, and CVX tokens, while CRV token holders can earn veCRV airdrops, rewards, platform earnings, and CVX tokens. CVX tokens can be staked for platform fees and to receive cvxCRV.

Dogetti: Dogecoin Needs To Watch Out

Dogetti (DETI) is a new dog-themed meme cryptocurrency to revolutionize DeFi by infusing memes. It is similar to meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. But Dogetti resembles Shiba Inu in terms of utility. It is leaning towards the DeFi sector by creating a decentralized swap platform.

As an Ethereum-based DeFi project, it aims to offer one of the best DeFi swaps with low gas fees. It will support swapping only ERC-20 tokens. A 6 per cent fee is charged on every swap transaction, with 2 per cent being given to token holders, 2 per cent added to the liquidity pool, and the remaining 2 per cent going to charity.



However, unlike other DeFi projects mentioned in this article, Dogetti is not focusing on DeFi alone. It will be leveraging its fast-growing family to create a DAO. This DAO will foster more projects and vote decisions to enhance the project. The team at Dogetti is even trusting the DAO to vote on building a metaverse platform.

Other plans for the Dogetti family include NFTs. Users can buy and mint Dog pets/companions, which are also tradeable. If the development of the metaverse platform is successful, Dogetti NFTs will be integrated. There also exist similar fees for the trading of NFTs as swapping tokens. The distribution strategy also applies.

There is so much more that is expected of the Dogetti family. However, you need to follow them on socials to stay updated.

