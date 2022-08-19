Top Real Estate Builders partner with Reloy to improve homes in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Traditionally in real estate, customer service didn't exist and the home owning journey has been quite problematic.

Due to high cancellation fees, customers who purchased a property were stuck with the builder. They would endlessly follow up to get construction updates, project updates, invoices and documents.

Builders, on the other hand, were concentrating on the product and everything involved in providing it-land, capital, project construction, sales, marketing and even working with local & state governments. With so much to manage, a good builder will ensure construction and payment updates are available but that's as high as the benchmark goes. This inability to focus on customers and what homeowners aspire from their homes is what makes real estate an underutilized asset class.

By harnessing Reloy's technology, real estate brands are not only serving all their customer's core needs but proactively going above and beyond with lifestyle benefits and now entering the era of digital amenities.

Homebuyers approach the market emotionally, while builders approach it mechanically. This is a very large gap because a customer's aspirations from their homes vary and builders find it hard to keep up. That's why builders are partnering with Reloy to address this issue and give every customer a great home-buying experience. This has resulted in a significant increase in referral sales for various real estate brands for over five years now.

"The fundamental premise of referral sales is that only happy customers refer. So, we do everything in our power to make customers happier and feel more at home. This means meeting different requirements for different customers-senior citizens need very different things from their homes as opposed to a young couple. This is where we come in and work with builders and third parties to provide specific digital amenities for the relevant customer segments. Our objective is to build communities around these groups and bring more like-minded people to live together.

We have successfully launched loyalty programs & channel partner apps for various brands across India including Godrej, Srijan, SPRE and are planning to launch a few more this quarter," Akhil Saraf, Founder & CEO, Reloy.



Reloy has managed to win the trust of major real estate brands across all regions of India. Tier 1 real estate brands like Godrej Properties, K Raheja Corp, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Piramal Realty, Embassy Residential, Mahindra Lifespaces, Century Real Estate and Srijan Realty have partnered with Reloy in recent times in an effort and aim to focus on customer delight and thereby increase referral sales.

"At Godrej Properties, we have always believed in doing our best to give our homeowners their little moments of 'Everyday Joys'. With this vision we launched our loyalty and referral program Godrej Ambassador for our homeowners. Reloy, with its digital engagement capabilities, was a perfect fit to collaborate for this program. The team lead by Abhay and Akhil are passionate about the shared vision and are disrupting this space with innovative offerings. My best wishes to the Reloy team," - Sarika Bedi, National Head - Loyalty & Referral Business, Godrej Properties Ltd.

"We implemented Kee Club, a loyalty platform for Piramal Realty in partnership with Reloy and we can gladly say that the referral sales have significantly increased. Infact the sales have doubled in just a year" Abhinandan Dsouza, Piramal Realty.

With Reloy, every builder has an opportunity to get loyalty and referral sales at a faster rate through the ConnectRE App. Reloy has been able to scale up referral sales growth from 6% to 16% for one of their clients in less than 10 months. Apart from this, Reloy's WinnRE app is specifically created for brands to manage their channel partner network more efficiently, thereby streamlining processes and increasing productivity two-fold.

Reloy is currently operational in 14 cities and has offices in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore. It is planning to expand across various other cities in the coming months.

Reloy (formerly Loyalie) is a real estate loyalty and referral sales solution provider founded in 2018 by CEO Akhil Saraf. The company focuses on building technology for real estate builders to manage the builder's customers and channel partners. The founding team comes from a diverse background spanning customer loyalty, real estate, social media and wealth management.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.


