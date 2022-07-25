Top Russian universities join Russian education fair 2022 in Trivandrum, Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI/SRV): Commencing with the objective of helping the Indian students aspiring to pursue their higher studies in Russia, the best universities in Russia are joining the 23rd Russian Education Fair 2022. Organised with the collaborative efforts of Russian House (Cultural Department of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in India) and Rus Education, the grand Russian Education Fair is scheduled for 26th July in Trivandrum, 28th July in Mumbai, July 29 in Kolkata and July 31 in New Delhi.

The fair would feature several chief presenters from the delegation of some of the top universities offering courses such as medicine, engineering, aviation, management, tourism, language studies and much more catering to the diversified needs of the students and their respective dreams.



Addressing the Indian students, Osipov Oleg, Director Russian House stated, "I welcome you all to participate in the Russian Education Fair 2022 which is being conducted in your city. Top Russian universities are visiting India to provide information about the courses, infrastructure and facilities available for education of Indian students. It will be an excellent opportunity for you to explore options for your higher education in state universities of Russia which are well renowned in the whole world for their top-quality education. In the Russian Education Fair, you can get information about a large selection of educational programs, opportunities to study in Russian universities on scholarships, English medium programs available and the process of admission."

Furthering his message, Air Marshal Dr Pawan Kapoor (Retd.), Vice-Chairman, Rus Education, stated, "It is often observed that the students aspiring to pursue higher studies in countries like Russia are often sceptical about choosing the university due to lack of credibility. As the Russian Education Fair 2022, brings the top Government medical universities of Russia into a single door, the students can get to interact directly with the representatives of the universities and clear away all their doubts. In this way, they can commence their new journey fulfilling their dream without any worry and achieve great heights of success."



Over 16,000+ students from India are currently studying in top Russian universities, to pursue higher education in different disciplines. Russia has been one of the top choices among Indian students seeking higher studies, especially for those seeking affordable and reputed education in the field of medicine and engineering.

The students and parents can get to join the grand Russian Education Fair, at zero ticketing cost and get to directly interact with the representatives of top universities in person and clear away all their doubts regarding the university, facilities, course, scope, etc. They can also avail the exclusive benefits of the on-spot admission facilities such as 100 per cent admission support, immediate loan assistance, visa and travel arrangements, etc along with complete and comprehensive guidance from the expert counsellors from each and every stop.

The list of the participating universities in Russia at the venue includes some of the leading names such as Moscow State University of Psychology and Education, Moscow State University of Civil Engineering (National Research University), Ulyanovsk State Technical University, Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University, Astrakhan State University, Orenburg State Medical University, Mari State University, Perm State Medical University, Ural Federal University, Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, Moscow State Regional University, Volgograd State Medical University, Kazan State Medical University, National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (Moscow Engineering Physics Institute) and Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University.

To be a part of the 23rd Russian Education Fair, interested students and parents can register for free at www.russianeducationfair.com. In case of any queries or more information, the students can dial up the Student Helpline Number 1800-833-3338 or write to us del@ruseducation.in or query@ruseducation.in.

