Top three cryptocurrencies to watch out for in 2023

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI/ATK): The year 2022 has been filled with many unexpected moves in the crypto ecosystem. The news of FTX has caused even more uncertainties in the market. But does this mean that this is the end of crypto? No. In fact, this is the best time to prepare for the bull market ahead. You can do so by keeping your eyes on good crypto projects and preparing for a buying opportunity.

Let's consider three crypto projects:

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is a blockchain technology that powers its native cryptocurrency, Ether, and numerous other decentralized applications. We can also call Ethereum an open-source software that enables developers to build and run smart contracts.

It is important to note that Ether is the second biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization after Bitcoin. So, it is worth considering what made Ethereum and Ether valuable. Ethereum introduced decentralized applications. Unlike Bitcoin, which tackled the decentralization of payments squarely, Ethereum aims to make the internet and the world at large decentralized.

For a technology that has welcomed thousands of decentralized applications on its network, growth is expected. Ether has also grown in value along with Ethereum. Ether is used for payments of transaction fees on the Ethereum network. As the demand for Ether increases, so does its price.

Hence, it is worth considering investing in Ether.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

It is only to be expected to consider Dogecoin when talking about cryptocurrencies. Not only is the coin intriguing because it is ranked amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies based on coin market capitalization, but because for most of its existence, it was always considered a meme coin. But what changed?



In the first month of 2021, there was a great price push on Dogecoin, thanks to investors on Reddit, coupled with some tweets from Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla. The immediate price increase put Dogecoin on the news, attracting more investors to Dogecoin and further pushing the price up. Can we then say Dogecoin got to its present position based on hype?



Will it forever remain a hype-driven coin? These same questions have forced many to ask when utility is coming to Dogecoin. The team has stated that the best utility for Dogecoin is tipping.

We can't help but worry if another meme coin like Big Eyes will outperform Dogecoin.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

The incredible thing about meme coins is that they start as a joke and evolve into something valuable. Some meme coins fall into the larger DeFi category, and others just go on to build a niche for themselves. Big Eyes is one of those meme coins making innovative moves in the crypto world. It is not jumping into the bandwagon of dog-themed meme coins, nor is it making play-to-earn NFT games. It aims to be unique.



For Big Eyes, community and decentralization are more critical. Little wonder, it has made massive plans geared towards fostering community vibes. Moreover, it still is a meme coin. Big Eyes is represented by a pretty cat with sparkling eyes. This cat was said to have had a mix of American and Japanese experiences, hence, its anime-like eyes. Big Eyes is also pushing out meme machines that will enable the creation of more memes that will help the project gain more popularity.

For the community, Big Eyes is creating an NFT club, a branded swags store, community events, and donating a good percentage of its total token supply to charity. Speaking of tokens, Big Eyes is making 75% of its tokens available to the community from day 1, while 20% will be released after two years.

Currently, the tokens are available on presales, and you can join the sales by checking their website.

Get 50% bonus tokens with your Big Eyes purchase this Black Friday. Just use the code BLACKFRIDAY50

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

