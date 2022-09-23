Top three gaming coins to invest in amid the ongoing bear market - Axie Infinity, Apecoin and Moshnake

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/ATK): The advent of the Metaverse and other related technologies have changed the way the public views online gaming and paved the way for the emergence of gaming coins and the GameFi industry. Gaming coins are in hot demand now as they are the key to the diverse world of crypto gaming, a burgeoning new sector providing world citizens with wealth by playing games. This world is synonymous with innovative concepts such as Play-to-earn (P2E) and Move-to-earn (M2E), all of which require users to perform a task or activity to earn rewards.

The possibilities within the metaverse and crypto gaming are endless, and it appears that the public is beginning to catch up. There has never been more interest in crypto gaming than now, even within a challenging and unrelenting bear market like the one the industry currently faces. As such, gaming coins could become valuable assets to possess in this period.

With several options available, the big question is which gaming coin is the best to purchase at this moment. We have narrowed the options to three, all of which possess immense growth potential. Here's all you need to know about Axie Infinity (AXS), Apecoin (APE) and Moshnake (MSH).

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a blockchain-based monster battling game inspired by popular games such as Pokemon and Tamagotchi. Axie infinity (AXS) is partially owned and operated by its players and works by allowing users to collect, breed, raise, battle and trade token-based creatures known as Axies. Axies and other in-game objects are represented by Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) that can be traded on the game's marketplace. Axies are breedable, and the rarer the Axie, the more valuable it is.

AXS is the game's native cryptocurrency and is integral to its operations. AXS facilitates several activities such as rewards, transactions and network governance. As a governance token, AXS allows holders to participate in key governance votes and have a say in how funds in the Axie Community Treasury are spent. AXS is also a stakeable asset and is available on several top crypto platforms, such as Binance, Huobi Global, Coinbase, FTX, Bithumb, KuCoin, Gate.io and Kraken.

Apecoin (APE)

Apecoin (APE) is native to the APE ecosystem and a member of the ever-expanding Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) by Yuga Labs. The token exists to function within the burgeoning APE Ecosystem, which the APE Foundation supports.

As the governance and utility token of the Ape Ecosystem, Apecoin (APE) allows token holders to participate in ApeCoin DAO and serves as a shared and open currency that holders can use without centralized intermediaries. The token also gives access to certain parts of the Ecosystem that are otherwise unavailable, like exclusive games and services.





Moshnake Token (MSH)

Moshnake Token (MSH) is native to the upcoming BNB Smart Chain (BNB) based crypto game, Moshnake. The token facilitates several activities, such as rewards and network governance, and is integral to all operations. Moshnake Token (MSH) also facilitates transactions such as buying NFT items from Moshnake's Internal NFT Marketplace and paying transaction fees while buying NFT items from the internal NFT marketplace.

Moshnake Token (MSH) is gradually approaching its presale stage. More information on the token will be made available before then. To stay updated on all things Moshnake, watch this space.

To find out more about Moshnake, follow the links below:

Website: https://moshnake.io

Telegram: https://t.me/MoshnakeOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/moshnakeToken

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

